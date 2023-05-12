The Brooks softball team is in line for another appearance in the Class 4A state tournament.
Abby Herndon threw a four-hitter and struck out seven to help lead the Lions to an 8-2 win over West Limestone in a winner's bracket game in the North Regional on Thursday.
Brooks will now get two chances — if it needs it — to clinch a spot at state. It begins with the first qualifying game at 9 a.m. Friday.
Should the Lions (33-14-1) win, it would be the first time since 2000-01 the program made back-to-back state tournament appearances. Brooks won the second qualifier last season.
Herndon played a key part on Thursday to set the Lions up to do that, even through a long rain delay. Along with her complete game, the junior reached base four times, including two doubles, and drove in a run. Brayleigh Leone drove in a pair of runs, while Adrianna Johnson scored twice.
Addison Wallace had half of West Limestone's hits.
• Hamilton 8, West Morgan 6: Ella Kelley and Hope Smith both reached base three times to help the Aggies (34-22) hold off a seventh-inning rally from the Rebels and avoid elimination. West Morgan scored four runs in the final frame after a rain delay. Kelley also scored twice, as did Jessica Schotts.
• Rogers 2, Westminster-Huntsville 1: The Pirates used three pitchers to throw a five-hitter and stave off elimination in the 4A North Regional. Rogers (27-21) will play in another elimination game at 9 a.m. Friday. Marlo Williams knocked in both runs, which were scored by Lauren Nash.
• Brooks 2, Hamilton 1: Adrianna Johnson’s fielder’s choice in the bottom of the seventh propelled the Lions. Faith Roberson reached base three times and Abby Herndon threw a five-hitter with six strikeouts. Hope Smith knocked in the run for the Aggies, who also got an eight-hit effort from Michaela Otts.
• Curry 2, Rogers 1: Curry scored the go-ahead run on a Shileigh Williams home run in the sixth inning. Lauren Nash and Alona Davis collected the only two hits for the Pirates.
• Hatton 11, Sumiton Christian 1: Mallie Yarbrough and Kailyn Quails both homered to help the Hornets win the first state qualifying game of the Class 2A North Regional. Yarbrough also drove in four runs, while Brayden Mitchell reached base four times and tossed a five-inning three-hitter with eight strikeouts.
• Sumiton Christian 11, Lexington 1: Bailey Phillips hit a three-run homer and Kalista Cornelison threw a six-inning five-hitter to help the Eagles secure the second state tournament spot from the 2A North Regional. Maddie Holden reached base twice and scored for the Golden Bears (8-27) in their season finale.
• Lexington 8, Red Bay 2: The Golden Bears fought off elimination to send the Tigers (15-24-1) home.
• Athens Bible 7, Cherokee 0: Carli Sparks and A’Kaiya Spencer each had a hit for the Indians (21-23) in the second state qualifier. Athens Bible joins Waterloo as the Class 1A North Regional teams going to state.
• Athens Bible 3, Hackleburg 0 (8 innings): The Panthers couldn’t find any offense in the Class 1A elimination game. Kaylee Ables and Braylynn Pope each had a hit for Hackleburg (30-20). Laine Steward struck out nine batters in eight innings.
• Page 3, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 2: Miley Staggs recorded an RBI and run scored for the Wildcats (6-13), who only had two hits in the game. Lawrence County held a 2-1 lead until Page scored twice in the bottom of the sixth. A bases loaded throwing error allowed the tying and go-ahead runs to score.
• Summertown 3, Loretto 2: Summertown won the Class 2A, District 10 championship.
• Summertown 6, Loretto 4: Summertown forced a deciding game for the district title.
