Russellville scored in every inning and finished with 16 hits on the way to a 14-8 win over Mars Hill in softball Thursday.
Addison Holcomb led Russellville (3-8) with two home runs and four RBIs. Jenna Whitfield contributed four hits and three runs, while Emma Campbell was 3-for-3 with two doubles.
Anna Jacobs homered and drove in three runs for the Panthers (2-1). Emma Kate Wright added a double and two RBIs.
• Deshler 10, Lauderdale County 3: Addison White had two doubles, two RBIs and scored twice to lead Deshler (5-2).
Winning pitcher Alivia Lewis added a hit and two RBIs for Deshler, who took the lead with three runs in the third inning and five in the fourth. Haley Goodloe added two hits.
Kendall Lumpkin homered for Lauderdale County (2-3).
• Sparkman 10, Brooks 7: Sparkman rallied from a 6-3 deficit by scoring five times in the fourth inning.
Abby Herndon and Preslie Bunch each drove in two runs for the Lions (4-5), who led 6-2 after two innings. Baylee Darby scored three times.
--
Baseball
• Deshler 14, Tharptown 0: Jacob Alexander and KJ Anderson combined on a two-hitter for the Tigers (8-3). Camden Fuller had two RBIs and three runs scored, while Price Thornton knocked in two runs and scored twice. Hunter Motes and Jessie Mitchell singled for the Wildcats (1-7).
• Athens 14, Florence 2: A five-run second inning and a six-ruin fourth inning carried Athens to the five-inning win over Florence (4-4).
Eli Martin and Luke Grissom had the only two hits for the Falcons.
• Brooks 5, Lauderdale County 2: Seth Walton and Justen Cox combined on a one-hitter for the Lions.
Miles Edwards had the only hit for the Tigers (2-3). He scored a run and drove in a run.
Nicholas Roberson, Ryan Hughes and Hunter Himber each had two hits for Brooks (2-3), which snapped a 2-all tie with single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
• Colbert Heights 8, East Lawrence 0: Brody Risner and Brycen Williams combined on a six-hit shutout for the Wildcats (7-5).
Avery Hood and Caden Hyde each had a hit and two RBIs for the Wildcats, who broke open a tight game with four runs in the sixth inning.
--
Boys golf
• Pinegar leads Brooks: Brooks' Lucas Pinegar shot a 2-under 70 to tie for fifth place in Bob Jones' tournament at Canebrake in Athens.
Brody Butler-Peck shot an 85 and Brodie Utley 90 for the Lions, who finished 13th of 21 teams with a 348.
Cullman won with a 285. Huntsville's Morgan Slaton was medalist at 5-under 67.
• Lexington 226, West Limestone 228: AJ Stewart captured medalist honors with 47 for the Golden Bears.
--
Girls golf
• West Limestone 156, Lexington 196: Laney Gough was medalist with a 47 for West Limestone.
--
Girls soccer
• Mars Hill 6, West Limestone 0: Two of Barklee Hargett’s three goals came on penalty kicks for the Panthers.
Charlee Thigpen scored two goals and Evan Ann Bowling added a goal and an assist for Mars Hill (3-1-2). Anna Lee Cox recorded the shutout.
--
Boys soccer
• Mars Hill 7, West Limestone 0: Parker Kennemer and Jingu Kim scored two goals each to lead the Panthers (4-1-1).
Carson Heupel, Tristan Cheatham and Braxton Bevis scored one goal apiece, while Tyler Foster had two assists. Brycen Thrasher had seven saves in goal.
