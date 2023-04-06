LEXINGTON — Facing an early deficit, Lexington scored seven runs in the third inning of a 10-5 win against Mars Hill on Thursday.
The Panthers led 5-1 entering the inning and didn't score the rest of the game. Brayden Butler and Jackson Clements each had two RBIs for the Golden Bears. Jack Irby and Aidan Kennedy both had an RBI and a run scored for Mars Hill (18-7).
Lexington (18-2), which is now ranked fifth in Class 2A, won its fourth game in a row and 17th of its last 18.
• Colbert Heights 7, Danville 0: Brody Thompson had two RBIs and recorded six strikeouts in five innings pitched for the Wildcats (11-16). Caden Hyde reached base three times and scored a run.
• Tharptown 2, Sheffield 0: Ty Engelthaler and Logan Bevis combined to no-hit the Bulldogs (12-11). Engelthaler struck out 12 over six inning of work for the Wildcats (6-16).
• Cullman 4-0, Muscle Shoals 1-3: Cullman scored single runs in each of the first four innings to take the win in the first game of the doubleheader.
Muscle Shoals bounced back to take the second game behind a combined five-hit shutout from Dylan Olive, who struck out 10, and Walker McCannon, who got the final two outs.
Drew Conner had two hits in the second game for the Trojans, while Reid Ellis and Sam Reed each had an RBI.
Softball
• Auburn 3, Russellville 1: Paislee James reached base twice and had an RBI for the Golden Tigers (9-13).
Boys soccer
• James Clemens 1, Florence 0: James Clemens beat Florence in a penalty kick shootout.
