Brooks broke open a close game with five runs in the fifth inning and five runs in the sixth inning in the win against Central.
Faith Roberson led a 15-hit attack with four singles. She also scored four runs for the Lions (26-11-1). Harmony Behel had a home run, triple and also scored four runs with two RBIs. Baylee Darby had two hits and three RBIs, with Karley Moreland getting the win.
Peyton Benson led Central (10-17) with three hits. Abbie McCreless and Isla Hardy had two hits apiece.
• Vina 9-2, Cherokee 2-15: Kaitlyn Athey recorded two RBIs and two runs scored, while striking out five in four innings pitched for the Red Devils (7-15). Carli Sparks drove in seven runs and hit two home runs for Cherokee (17-19). Libby Collum added three RBIs.
• Sulligent 11, Hackleburg 1: Ellie Nichols had an RBI for the Panthers (19-16).
• Russellville 7, Wilson 4: A Holcomb went deep and had three RBIs for the Golden Tigers (15-21). Sadie Bonds finished 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Warriors (15-18-3), who committed five errors.
• Colbert Heights 7, Tharptown 4: Taryn Wagnon scored two runs and Katie Dickerson drove in two runs for Colbert Heights (11-12). Ashton Tharp scored twice with an RBI for Tharptown.
• Hamilton 6, Carbon Hill 5: Jessica Shotts’ RBI double provided a walk-for Hamilton (26-17). She finished with two RBIs, while Ella Kelley also had two RBIs. Carbon Hill scored three runs to tie the game in the top of the seventh.
• Rogers 7, Deshler 4: Rogers (23-17) scored four times in the sixth to take the lead. Erika Cooley went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs for the Pirates. Kendall Scogin reached base three times and scored twice for the Tigers (16-17).
• Shoals Christian 13, Phillips 10: Emma Hodges had three RBIs, while Annabelle Comeens and Scarlett Rutledge both drove in two runs for the Flame (3-13). Kalei Garrison reached base twice and had three RBIs for Phillips (1-20).
• Hatton 16, Mars Hill 5: Mallie Yarbrough racked up five RBIs, and Brianna Oliver went 5-for-5 with three runs scored for the Hornets (19-18), who had five players with multiple RBIs. Olivia Stegall finished with two RBIs for the Panthers (16-9).
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) 14, Tullahoma 13: Trailing 13-9, Lawrence County put up five runs in the final frame for a walk-off win. Ella Hillhouse delivered the game-winning hit. Lakien Davis scored three runs and drove in two runs for the Wildcats (3-9).
• Loretto 5, Mt. Pleasant 0: Emily Cozart pitched four relief innings and struck out seven, and recorded two RBIs at the plate for Loretto (10-12).
• Lexington 10, Sheffield 0: Briley Allen pitched a no-hitter and scored two runs as Lexington blanked Sheffield.
• Lauderdale County 9, Florence 2: Shila Marks hit a solo home run and Allee Angus had a double, scored twice and knocked in two runs as Lauderdale County (19-13-1) beat Florence (5-26-1).
Kendall Lumpkin had two hits and scored three runs in support of winning pitcher Emma Russell, who limited Florence to a pair of singles.
--
Baseball
• Russellville 12-13, Southside 4-1: Russellville had seven players record an RBI in Game 1, led by Neyland Baker with two and two runs scored. Logan White pitched a complete game.
Cayden Johns racked up four RBI and Shayden Romans three as the Golden Tigers (20-13) cruised in Game 2, securing the sweep.
Russellville will host Leeds or travel to Scottsboro in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
• Phil Campbell 22-10, Weaver 1-0: Phil Campbell opened its Class 3A playoff run by outscoring Weaver 32-1 in two games.
The Bobcats (25-6) advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the seventh straight season. They will either host J.B. Pennington or travel to Danville for the second round next week.
In the opener, Robby Robinson led a 22-hit attach with four singles and four RBIs. Hunter Baker, Cole Pace and Koltin Hester each added three hits, while Kyle Pace and Cam Habada drove in three runs each.
Cole Pace got the win, striking out nine in five innings.
In the second game, Eli Taylor blanked Weaver on three hits over five innings with 10 strike outs. Bryant Anthony homered and Kyle Pace had three hits and three RBIs. Sage Raper added two hits and two RBIs.
• Vincent 9-5, Lexington 3-1: Vincent eliminated Class 2A, Area 8 champion Lexington, winning the first game in extra innings and then holding the Bears to four hits in the second game.
Tied at 1 in the second game, Vincent scored a run in the fourth and fifth innings and then sealed the win with two runs in the sixth.
Jackson Clements had a double for Lexington’s only extra base hit in the second game.
Vincent scored six runs with two outs in the ninth inning to snap a 3-all tie and win the opener.
Devin Word led Lexington (21-4) with two hits, while Eli Pope and Jackson Clements each had a hit and one RBI.
• Hackleburg 4-8, Ragland 3-13: Ragland bounced back after losing the first game to force a deciding game Friday at 3 p.m.
In the first game, Hackleburg was being no-hit into the fifth inning and trailed 3-0 before scoring four times. Edge Weeks had the only hit for the Panthers (20-9), a three-run triple to provide the winning run.
Blaise Vickery got the win, striking out nine and limiting Ragland to three hits.
Ragland scored in each of the first five innings in the second game and then held off a rally to even the series.
Ross Hudson led the Panthers, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs.
• Victory Christian 16-17, Waterloo 1-5: Victory Christian (14-7-1) will play at Coosa Christian or Addison in the 1A second round. Waterloo finished 5-12.
• Loretto 12, Middle Tenn. Monarchs 0: Kade Lay pitched five scoreless innings for the Mustangs (15-5). Lane Ezell and Caden Porter both hit homers and combined for nine RBIs.
• Adamsville 23, Wayne County 8: Riley Butler and Peyton Dixon each recorded a pair of RBIs for Wayne County (7-5).
--
Boys Golf
• Mars Hill 167, Winston County 180: Brady Isbell shot a team-low 40 to lead Mars Hill at Tennessee Valley Country Club.
--
Boys Soccer
• Muscle Shoals 2, Columbia 1: Ethan Buck scored the equalizer for the Trojans with six minutes left on a Silas Weeks’ assist, while Gavin Collum provided the deciding penalty kick. Muscle Shoals (9-4-3) hosts Haleyville on Saturday.
• Mars Hill 5, West Limestone 1: Tristan Cheatham and Tyler Foster each recorded a goal and assist for the Panthers, who won the Class 4A, Area 7 title. Mars Hill (10-4-3) plays at Russellville on Friday.
--
Girls Soccer
• Mars Hill 8, West Limestone 0: Mars Hill (8-4-1) wrapped up the Class 4A, Area 7 title by shutting out West Limestone.
Evan Ann Bowling scored four goals, while Barklee Hargett added two goals and one assist. Annie Hibbett and Olivia Barnes also scored for the Panthers, who will wait to find out their first-round playoff opponent.
Ann Elyse Cox had five saves.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.