RUSSELLVILLE — A relentless start gave the Russellville softball team all the offense it needed in an 11-5 win against Haleyville on Thursday.
Emma Campbell reached base three times and recorded an RBI, Jacey Moore reached base three times and scored two runs and Summer Butler got on twice and scored twice as the Golden Tigers (9-12) put up nine runs in the first inning and two in the second.
Abby Tidwell tallied two RBIs and Hope Swims scored twice for Haleyville (6-11).
• Brooks 10, Sparkman 7: Karley Moreland hit a go-ahead three-run homer to cap a five-run top of the fifth for the Lions (16-8) after a rough day in the circle. She also scored three runs
• Buckhorn 5, Brooks 3: Preslie Punch tripled and scored twice for the Lions.
• Hatton 15, Valley Head 0: Kailyn Quails racked up four RBIs and M Yarbrough had three. Bradyn Mitchell struck out six in two innings pitched for Hatton (11-12).
• Hatton 14, Huntsville 10: Trailing 10-1, Hatton rallied for 13 runs with two outs in the top of the seventh to secure a win. Savannah Stillwell had four RBIs and Kailyn Quails recorded three RBIs for the Hornets.
• Belgreen 15, Vina 0: Hannah Borden went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to help the Bulldogs (18-7-1), while Bryn Scott reached base three times and scored a trio of runs.
• Belgreen 5, Tharptown 1: Lily Blackburn tossed a five-hitting five-hitter and struck out six for the Bulldogs, while Makayla Willingham drove in two runs and scored another. Alyssa Fischer scored the run for the Wildcats (8-5).
• Tharptown 3, Phil Campbell 1: Alyssa Fischer threw a four-inning five-hitter and struck out six to pace the Wildcats. Chesney Hamby threw a seven-hitter and struck out six for the Bobcats (3-9).
• Vina 7, Red Bay 2: Sara Harper and Kaitlyn Athey each scored twice for the Red Devils. Hannah Butler and Jazmyn Pearson scored the runs for the Tigers (6-12-1).
--
Baseball
• Hoover 10, Florence 4: Parkhurst Cochran homered for the Falcons (9-12).
• Colbert County 14, Clements 0: Clay Dolan went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored for the Indians (9-10). Wesley Chaney threw six innings and struck out eight, while also reaching base four times.
• Colbert County 18, Covenant Christian 0: Clay Dolan’s four-hit, six-RBI day vaulted the Indians, who also got multiple RBIs from Carlos Pullen-Marks and Austin Elliot. Andrew Brackin recorded the only hit for the Eagles (8-5).
• Covenant Christian 19, Clements 6: Andrew Brackin and Henry Glover each had four RBIs, while John Michael Basinger and Micah Estave had three apiece. Hunter Lopez hit a homer and scored two runs.
• Lauderdale County 10, Brooks 0: Miles Edwards threw a five-inning one-hitter and struck out eight for the Tigers (8-5), while Seth Woods drove in three runs. Seth Walton had the hit for the Lions (7-10).
• Sheffield 16-15, Jemison-Huntsville 0-1: Ian Schnurer threw a five-inning no-hitter in the opener for Sheffield (11-8), while Austin Stutts threw a three-inning three-hitter in the nightcap. Carter Davis drove in five runs and scored seven times, and Bryant Doll had five RBIs.
• Muscle Shoals 13, Hamilton 1: Carter Berryhill went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Trojans (7-7), while Isaac Fowler threw a four-hitter, struck out six and walked three. Payton Purser scored for the Aggies (9-13).
• Russellville 12-10, Jasper 1-0: Logan White threw a five-inning five-hitter and struck out six in Game 1 and followed up with two more innings to start the second game to help the Golden Tigers (12-11). Neyland Baker finished with a combined five RBIs, including a two-run homer in the opener. Banks Langston had a three-run shot.
• Phil Campbell 9, Haleyville 1: Hunter Baker homered and Cole Pace threw a six-hitter to lead the Bobcats (15-5). Pace also struck out six. Cooper McNutt reached base three times for the Lions (9-13).
• West Limestone 12, Colbert Heights 2: Caden Hyde recorded an RBI for the Wildcats (10-13)
• Elkmont 11, Colbert Heights 10: Curtis Hobbs’ walk-off single provided the win for Elkmont. Brody Risner, Avery Hood and Tyler Wagnon each knocked in a pair of runs for Colbert Heights.
• Belgreen 9, Vina 8: Alex Guidry reached base twice, drove in a pair of runs and scored twice to help the Bulldogs (6-7) survive a late rally. Will King reached base three times and scored two runs. The Red Devils did not provide a roster or stats.
• Lawrence County (Ala.) 11, Hatton 1: Braden Stafford drove in the run for the Hornets (10-12) in the second inning.
• Red Bay 7, Tharptown 6: Ty Renolds scored the winning run on a Wildcats’ error in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jeremiah Thorne went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for the Tigers (10-8). Ty Englehaler scored a pair of runs for Tharptown (4-15).
• Hackleburg 13, Waterloo 7: Edge Weeks and Carson Swinney each had a pair of RBIs for the Panthers (14-5). Drew Lanier had two RBIs and a run scored for the Cougars (2-7).
• Middle Tenn. Monarchs 4, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 3 (8 innings): Lawrence County held a 3-0 lead until the bottom of the seventh. Alex Bedford and Isaiah Bentley each recorded an RBI for the Wildcats (2-8).
• Forrest 8, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 3: Truitt Kidd reached base twice for the Wildcats in the six-inning affair.
