MUSCLE SHOALS — Kaitlyn Trepanier helped the Muscle Shoals softball team from the batter’s box and the pitching circle on Thursday.
Trepanier hit a three-run double and threw a three-hitter in the Trojans’ 7-3 win over Cullman. She also struck out seven. Only one of the runs was earned.
Leilah Mennes scored twice for Muscle Shoals (13-4), while Julia Branscome and Addison Armstrong reached base twice.
• Mars Hill 7, Hatton 5: Emma Kate Wright’s two-run triple in the top of the seventh tied the game and scored the go-ahead run on a G Stanfield single for the Panthers (8-6). The Hornets led 5-2 entering the frame. Kailyn Quails scored twice for Hatton (9-12).
• Central 4, Lauderdale County 1: Devyn Green threw a two-hitter for the Wildcats (4-8), while Braydee Aday and Mycah Beth Ray both scored two runs. Lexi Embry drove in the runs for the Tigers (10-6).
• Covenant Christian 10, Shoals Christian 5: Ashlee Gann recorded two hits and scored four runs, while Kristen Shaw had two RBIs for Covenant (1-2). Scarlett Rutledge reached base twice and had an RBI for the Flame (2-5).
• Bob Jones 13, Florence 2: Rory White reached base twice and scored a run for the Falcons (4-13).
• Wilson 3, Deshler 0: Karley Hill hit two doubles with two RBIs to lead Wilson (9-9-1). Kiersten Willingham recorded a hit and a walk for Deshler (9-9).
• Rogers 3, Loretto 2: Avery Lindsey’s single on an 0-2 count secured a walk-off win for Rogers (15-9). Karlee Newton had two hits and a walk for Loretto (2-5).
• Belgreen 11, Phillips 0: Lily Blackburn tossed a five-inning one-hitter, struck out 10 and tripled for the Bulldogs (13-5-1), who had eight players score at least one run. Lexi Morgan had the hit for the Bears (1-13).
• Clements 6, Colbert County 5: Hailee Braden hit a walkoff single for Clements after Savannah Thompson’s walk tied the game. Colbert County had taken the lead in the top of the inning on an error. Sydney Defoor reached base twice, had two RBIs and scored for the Indians (6-11).
• Richland 2, Wayne County 1: Kenzie Griggs threw a five-hitter for the Mustangs (3-2), while Kelsey Carrol and Blair Baugus each reached base twice. Neither team scored until the sixth.
• Giles County 2, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 1: Elizabeth Hagan threw a four-hitter and Ella Hillhouse reached base three times for the Wildcats (1-4).
--
Baseball
• Phil Campbell 23, Colbert Heights 1: Robby Robinson went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and three runs scored for the Bobcats (11-5) in the five-inning game. Bryant Anthony went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored, while Cam Habada reached base three times and scored four runs. Brody Thompson had the RBI for the Wildcats (9-9).
• Brooks 7, Rogers 1: Seth Walton struck out nine and allowed one run in six innings for the Lions (7-3). He also homered and reached base two other times. Keeton Hines reached base twice and scored for the Pirates (8-7).
• Deshler 8, Hamilton 3: Easton Fuller reached base three times and Price Thornton scored two runs for the Tigers (14-5). Payton Purser homered for the Aggies (8-10).
• Colbert County 9, Covenant Christian 2: Clay Dolan drove in four runs and Dillon Isbell scored three times for the Indians (5-9). C Smith and Andrew Brackin scored for the Eagles (6-3).
• Lexington 5, Lauderdale County 3: Eli Pope reached base twice, scored a run and drove one in for the Golden Bears (10-1). Noah Parker reached base three times for the Tigers (6-8).
• Belgreen 12, Tremont 9: Will King reached base four times, scored three runs and finished with two RBIs for the Bulldogs (4-7), while Landon Cox reached base three times and drove in three runs.
• Red Bay 12, Sheffield 2: BP Blair reached base three times and scored three runs for the Tigers, while Reed Hamilton and Eli Farris each drove in a trio of runs. Skyler Johnson reached base three times and scored for the Bulldogs (9-6).
• Mars Hill 11, Tharptown 1: Jack Irby and Hugh Hargett each recorded three RBIs for the Panthers (13-3), while Chandler Wilbanks scored three runs. Logan Bevis had an RBI for Tharptown (4-13).
• Russellville 10-7, Lawrence County (Ala.) 0-1: Brayden Spurgeon recorded four RBIs and pitched six one-hit innings. Brodie Vandiver added three RBIs and Banks Langston hit a pair of doubles with an RBI for Russellville (10-8).
• Vina 16-12, Cherokee 3-2: Alex Hargett struck out seven and had four RBIs, while Grayson Ridge knocked in three for Vina. Christian Trevino reached base three times for Cherokee (0-14).
• Hackleburg 17, Phillips 1: Jaxon Fincher had four RBIs and three runs scored, while Carson Swinney tallied three RBIs for Hackleburg (11-5). Fincher and Blaise Vickery combined for 12 strikeouts on the mound.
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) 8, Richland 5: Alex Bedford reached base three times and Kaden Short scored twice for the Wildcats (2-3).
• Columbia Academy 8, Loretto 5: Miles Moore reached base three times and Caden Porter scored twice for the Mustangs (4-3).
• Hartselle 10-11, Muscle Shoals 0-0: Muscle Shoals (4-9), after being no-hit by the Tigers (15-4) on Tuesday, mustered four hits in two games Thursday.
--
Boys golf
• Florence 175, Brooks 178: The Falcons’ Jonah Stovall shot a 41 to earn medalist honors at Robert Trent Jones Schoolmaster. Clark Hayes finished with Florence’s second-lowest score with a 44. Lucas Pinegar led the Lions with a 43, while three others shot a 44.
• Lauderdale County 166, Wilson 209: Freddie McConnell shot a 1-over 37 for the Tigers. Ian Moon finished at 47 for Wilson.
--
Girls tennis
• Muscle Shoals 7, James Clemens 2: Annabelle Ford wo the No. 1 singles and teamed up with Madelyn Bendall to win No. 1 doubles for the Trojans. Cayla Smith took No. 4 singles and paired with Delaney Arnold to capture No. 3 doubles.
• Muscle Shoals 9, Columbia 0: Annabelle Ford and Kennley Kirk each won singles matches, while Kirk and Madelyn Bendall took a doubles match.
• Russellville 8, Brooks 1: Peyton Parrish and Sofia Tiffin won the Nos. 1 and 2 singles matches, respectively, for the Golden Tigers. Parrish and Tiffin also won No. 1 doubles. Anna Lee Hall took the win at No. 3 singles for the Lions.
• Bob Jones 6, Florence 3: Sarah Liles and EK Davis won the only singles matches for the Falcons (4-9).
--
Boys tennis
• Muscle Shoals 9, Columbia 0: Jackson Collins and Max Davis each recorded a singles win. Collins and Will Lee combined for a doubles victory.
• Muscle Shoals 6, James Clemens 3: Christian Daniel and Cole Watkins each win singles matches for Muscle Shoals. Daniel and Bauer Underwood won a doubles match.
• Florence 8, Bob Jones 1: Tai Do and Jack White won the Nos. 1 and 2 singles matches for the Falcons (13-0).
--
Boys soccer
• Mars Hill 5, Loretto 0: Jinju Kim scored two goals and Tristan Cheatham one. Bryson Thrasher recorded the shutout with two saves.
• Bob Jones 2, Florence 1: Melvin Rojas found the back of the net for the Falcons (10-5).
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.