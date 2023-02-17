SANTA FE, Tenn. — Wayne County will get to see if it’s the three seed or the four heading into next week’s regional tournament.
Auden Slaughter finished with a game-high 19 points, while Aiden Graves added 17 and Macon Atkinson 16 to lead Santa Fe to a 59-54 win over the Wildcats on Thursday in the Class 1A, District 10 tournament.
Santa Fe will play top-seeded Richland for the district title, while Wayne County (14-12) will face Culleoka in a consolation game. Both games will take place in Richland on Saturday.
Cooper Shamer led the Wildcats with 15 points. Cayman Camfield added 13 and Justice Bell 10.
• Deshler grapplers moving on: The Tigers had four wrestlers advance to Friday’s semifinals in the Class 1A-4A state tournament.
Devin Pennington will take on White Plain’s Mason Hahm in the 120-pound weight class after winning his quarterfinals bout. Brooks Balentine (138) will face Cleburne County’s Austen Mayfield. Devon Jeffreys (160) will take on Weaver’s Caden Thornton, while Ross Mills (170) is up against New Hope’s Layton Pohl.
Deshler’s Brody Vandiver (285), Florence’s Matthew Pieroni (138 in Class 7A) and Muscle Shoals’ Zack Turberville (120 in 6A) will compete in consolation rounds, which will also take place Friday.
The finals are set for Saturday at the Von Braun Center.
