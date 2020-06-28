The TimesDaily's all-decade baseball team:
Isaac Alexander, Muscle Shoals — Batted .400 with 52 RBIs as a junior in 2016; everyday shortstop at Jacksonville State hit .306 and .286 over last two full seasons.
Blake Bennett, Haleyville — Two-time all-state selection in Class 4A had a 1.61 ERA and 324 strikeouts during his career at Haleyville; now plays for Alabama.
Austin Bohannon, Russellville — Batted .322 as a junior in 2015 and went 14-1 with 1.22 ERA while hitting 337 with five homers as senior, helping Golden Tigers win two state championships; played two years at Shelton State Community College; now pitches for UAB and had a 2.66 ERA through 20 1/3 innings this spring.
Tanner Bozeman, Shoals Christian — Batted .413 with 21 RBIs as a freshman; batted .445 as a junior to be 2015 Class 1A Alabama player of the year, helping Flame win a state championship.
Thomas Burrows, Mars Hill — Two-time TimesDaily 1A-3A baseball player of the year; went 12-1 with 149 strikeouts and an 0.78 ERA while batting .400 with six homers as senior; had an 0.73 ERA as a junior at Alabama; drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB draft by the Seattle Mariners; currently in the Braves’ minor league system.
Luke Daniel, Muscle Shoals/Wilson — First-team all-state Class 4A pitcher in 2019 with a 7-1 record, 0.58 ERA and 84 strikeouts.
Brax Garrett, Florence — Two-time Alabama Class 6A pitcher of the year and two-time TimesDaily 4A-6A pitcher of the year; 0.75 ERA with 141 strikeouts as a junior and 0.62 ERA with 131 Ks as a senior; drafted No. 7 overall in the 2016 MLB draft by the Miami Marlins; currently in the Marlins’ minor league system.
Cody Greenhill, Russellville — Starred on three Class 5A state championship teams; went 7-1 with 1.90 ERA, 13-3 with an 0.99 ERA and 12-2 with an 0.74 ERA over his final three years of high school; helped Auburn reach College World Series in 2019; in 2020, allowed no runs over 12 2/3 innings before season was called off.
Cole Henry, Florence — was 6-0 with a 1.58 ERA as a sophomore and was TimesDaily 4A-6A pitcher of the year in 2018 as senior with 1.77 ERA; went 4-2 with a 3.39 ERA as LSU freshman in 2019; drafted in the second round of the 2020 MLB draft by the Washington Nationals.
C.K. Irby, Mars Hill — Batted .400 with nine homers, 45 RBIs and 20 stolen bases and went 6-0 with an 0.72 ERA as 2010 TimesDaily 1A-3A player of the year and Alabama Class 2A pitcher of the year; had a 2.48 ERA and 2.06 ERA in first two years at Samford, also hitting .340 with five home runs as a sophomore; drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB draft and pitched four years in the minors.
Austin Kitterman, Russellville — Made first-team all-state in 2016, when he was 10-1 and hit .321; pitched clinching game of the 2016 Class 5A state championship series; pitched 15 1/3 innings this spring for West Alabama before season was called off.
Blake Logan, Muscle Shoals — 2012 TimesDaily 4A-6A player of the year; played four years and was three-year starting catcher at Auburn, finishing career with a .262 average, 40 doubles, six homers and 100 RBIs; now works as Auburn baseball’s director of player development.
Nick Masonia, Brooks — His 66 career home runs remain an AHSAA record; won his second and third TimesDaily 4A-6A player of the year awards in 2010 and 2011; played for Northwest Florida State College and Troy, hitting .243 and .262 with a total of 10 home runs in two years with Troy.
Brycen Parrish, Wilson — Made Class 4A all-state team in 2019 after going 6-3 with an 0.50 ERA and 83 strikeouts; will play for UNA.
Riley Phillips, Brooks — Hit .479 with 55 runs scored as a junior, earning 2014 TimesDaily 4A-6A hitter of the year honor; batted .460 with 22 doubles as a senior in 2015.
Colt Smith, Mars Hill — Went 7-0 with a 1.52 ERA and hit .351 with 17 extra-base hits as a junior for 2018 state runner-up; went 10-1 with an 0.84 ERA and hit .440 with eight homers as a senior in 2019, helping Mars Hill win Class 1A state title; now plays football for Jacksonville State.
Reed Smith, Russellville — Two-time state champ and 2015 state finals MVP batted .490 as a junior and then as a senior hit .425 with 21 doubles and six triples; two-time first-team Class 5A all-state player; played at Dyersburg State and now plays for Troy.
Grant Taylor, Florence — LSU commit went 5-3 with a 2.28 ERA as a sophomore in 2019 and was TimesDaily’s 4A-7A pitcher of the year.
Peyton Thomas, Phil Campbell — Two-time TimesDaily 1A-3A hitter of the year; batted .437 with 12 homers as junior and .469 with 10 homers as senior; currently at UNA.
Blade Tidwell, Loretto — 2019 Class A Mr. Baseball in Tennessee batted .521 with 22 doubles, five triples and seven home runs and had an 0.68 ERA with 136 strikeouts as a junior; will pitch for Tennessee next spring.
Devan Traglia, Shoals Christian — 2011 Class 1A pitcher of the year and three-time all-state player helped Flame win 2010, 2011 and 2012 Class 1A state titles; played at Samford and transferred to UNA, where he had 3.74 and 3.64 ERAs over two seasons.
John Trousdale, Lauderdale County — 2016 Alabama Class 3A player of the year when he hit .455 with 13 triples; started career at Alabama and transferred to UAH, where he batted .364 this spring before the season was cut short.
Drake Tucker, Brooks — Helped Brooks to two Class 4A runner-up finishes; was TimesDaily’s 4A-6A hitter of the year in 2013; played two years at Wallace State-Hanceville and two at UNA, batting .365 with 12 extra-base hits as a college senior.
Carson Villalta, Brooks — 2019 TimesDaily 4A-7A hitter of the year with a .382 average, 10 doubles, three triples and five home runs; pitched complete game to clinch Class 4A state championship series for Brooks’ first title; will play for UAH.
Judd Ward, Russellville — Batted .504 as sophomore, .488 as junior and .407 with 19 extra-base hits as a senior, leading Russellville to state titles all three seasons; 2016 Alabama Class 5A player of the year; batted .272 with 19 extra-base hits in 2019 to help Auburn reach College World Series.
Ryan Weathers, Loretto — Batted .516 with seven homers and had an 0.11 ERA in 63 innings as junior, leading Loretto to 2017 Class A state title; 2018 Gatorade national baseball player of the year, when he batted .392 with five homers and had an 0.10 ERA in 69 1/3 innings, helping Loretto to a state runner-up finish; drafted No. 7 overall in the 2018 MLB draft by the San Diego Padres; now working in their minor league system.
