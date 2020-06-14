The TimesDaily's all-decade boys basketball team:
Dee Beckwith, Florence — Two-time second-team Class 7A all-state player blossomed into team’s go-to player as senior in 2020; plans to play football and basketball at Tennessee.
Logan Dye, Haleyville — First-team Class 4A all-state player in 2018 scored 30 points in a narrow Northwest Regional final loss to state champ Cordova; averaged 6.1 points per game last year as Samford sophomore.
Malik Hamilton, Colbert County — Averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game as senior in 2017.
Jarmaine Jones, R.A. Hubbard — Averaged 31 points and eight rebounds per game in 2011, made first-team all-state and was TimesDaily’s 1A-3A player of the year.
Mikey McIntosh, Muscle Shoals — TimesDaily’s 2020 4A-7A player of the year was three-year standout for Trojans; averaged 19 points and seven rebounds per game as senior; plans to play football in college.
Jake Mitchell, Mars Hill — TimesDaily’s 2010 1A-3A player of the year averaged 18 points, seven assists and four rebounds per game as senior to lift Mars Hill to state tournament; totaled 1,049 points, 449 assists, 349 rebounds and 155 steals in four years at Faulkner.
Corey Ricks, Florence — Averaged 19 points per game as senior to be named TimesDaily’s 4A-6A player of the year in 2011; signed with UNA and then went to Lawson State Community College before finishing career as consistent scorer with Reinhardt.
Keyshawn Roach, Brooks — Averaged 18 points, six rebounds and three assists per game as senior in 2016, leading Brooks to Northwest Regional.
J.P. Robinson, Deshler — First-team Class 4A all-state player as a senior point guard in 2019 is AHSAA’s all-time steals leader; averaged 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game as freshman last year at Samford.
Mark Sears, Muscle Shoals — TimesDaily big school player of the year in 2018 and 2019 left Muscle Shoals after junior season; versatile guard helped Trojans make 6A state tournament as eighth-grader and starred in team’s return to state semifinals as junior.
Kevin Shaw, Colbert Heights — Averaged 19 points, five rebounds and four assists in 2018 as TimesDaily’s male athlete of the year.
Malik Smith, Sheffield — TimesDaily’s male athlete of the year in 2017 led Sheffield to the Class 2A state semifinals averaging 13 points, five rebounds and two assists per game.
Terence Smith, Russellville — Averaged 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game as senior in 2010; averaged double figures for three straight years at UT Martin before finishing career at Ole Miss.
Ralston Turner, Muscle Shoals — Averaged 21 points and seven rebounds per game as TimesDaily’s 4A-6A player of the year in 2010; played at LSU and later N.C. State; averaged 12.8 points per game as senior in 2015, leading Wolfpack to Sweet 16.
Chaunce Watkins, Florence — TimesDaily’s 2012 4A-6A player of the year averaged 20 points and six rebounds per game as junior; made 6A second team all-state as senior with 21 points per game.
Braxton Winston, Muscle Shoals — Averaged 16 points and seven rebounds per game as a senior in 2016, leading Trojans to Class 6A state runner-up finish.
