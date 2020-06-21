The TimesDaily's all-decade softball team:
Harlie Barkley, Wilson — 2012 TimesDaily 4A-6A hitter of the year; hit .354 with six home runs as senior on UNA’s 2016 Division II national title team; finished college career with 21 homers.
Ellison Barrett, Florence — Had a 1.56 ERA as a junior and 1.40 ERA as a senior in 2016; was TimesDaily 4A-6A pitcher of the year and made Class 6A second-team all-state in 2016; has pitched three years at Murray State.
Ashley Berryman, Hatton — 2017 Class 2A state tournament MVP and TimesDaily 1A-3A pitcher of the year; three-time all-state honoree and 2019 Class 2A pitcher of the year in Alabama; signed with Wallace State-Hanceville Community College.
Taylor Brown, Wilson — TimesDaily’s 4A-6A hitter of the year as junior and pitcher of the year as senior; led Wilson to Class 4A runner-up finish in 2018; made Class 4A all-state second team in 2016 and 2017 and first team in 2018; plays for UNA.
Hillary Carpenter, Hatton — Four-time TimesDaily small school pitcher of the year (2010-13) was four-time state tournament MVP as Hatton won four consecutive Class 2A state titles; earned clinching win of 2016 Division II national championship for UNA; finished with career-best 1.43 ERA that season over 210 innings.
Amberlee Carter, Central — Two-time TimesDaily 4A-6A hitter of the year (2015-16) led Central to Class 4A state tournament every year of high school; made second-team Class 4A all-state as junior with .379 average; hit .412 with six home runs as a senior.
Victoria Crumpton, Hatton — Won four Class 2A state championships in high school; TimesDaily 1A-3A hitter of the year as junior in 2012 with .480 batting average; batted .428 as senior.
Laken Distefano, Central — Made Class 4A all-state second team in 2016 and 2017 and was TimesDaily’s 4A-6A pitcher of the year both years; helped Central make state tournament as freshman, sophomore and junior; had an 0.73 ERA and 294 Ks as senior; plays for UNA and had a 2.66 ERA as a freshman in 2018.
Abbi Gooch, Mars Hill — TimesDaily 1A-3A hitter of the year in 2015 and pitcher of the year in 2016, when she struck out 362 in 185 2/3 innings with an 0.72 ERA; batted .304 and .272 in two years with NAIA Freed-Hardeman, helping Lions to 60 wins.
Emma James, Colbert Heights — TimesDaily 1A-3A hitter of the year in 2016, when she batted .447 and made Class 3A all-state second team; batted .462 in 2017; signed with Calhoun Community College.
Emma Latham, Hatton — Two-time Class 2A hitter of the year in Alabama (2017-18) and TimesDaily 1A-3A hitter of the year in 2017, when she batted .429 with 19 home runs for Class 2A state champions; made 16 starts for UNA as freshman this past spring and batted .340 with four extra-base hits.
Maria Mask, Wilson — Had 2.31 ERA and batted .354 as sophomore; had 2.05 ERA and batted .389 with four home runs as junior; had 2.12 ERA with .351 batting average and 42 RBIs as senior; led Wilson to two Class 4A state tournaments.
Erika Mitchell, Mars Hill — Batted .403 with seven home runs, two triples and nine doubles as a senior and earned 2019 Class 1A state tournament MVP honors; signed with Faulkner.
Bailey Nelson, Central — Batted .460, .531 and .467 over her final three years of high school, earning TimesDaily 4A-6A hitter of the year honors in 2013 as junior; batted .364 with 16 extra-base hits as a sophomore on UNA’s Division II national title team; hit .350 and .363 the next two years; now coaches Deshler.
Anna Grace Owens, Colbert County/Colbert Heights — Made all-state team three times; 2014 TimesDaily 1A-3A hitter of the year batted .346 with 18 home runs and had a 1.56 ERA with Colbert County; 2015 1A-3A pitcher of the year with Colbert Heights, leading team to Class 3A state tournament with a 1.09 ERA and 218 strikeouts.
Carey Grace Peebles, Hatton — Batted .508 in 2013 as senior to be named TimesDaily 1A-3A hitter of the year; made three all-area teams and played for four state title teams.
Callie Pendley, Haleyville — Hit .495 as a junior and .438 with 55 steals as a senior; played at Columbia State Community College and Martin Methodist; now coaches at North Jackson.
Hannah Price, Rogers — Made all-area as an eighth-grader in 2018; made first-team all-state as a freshman in 2019 with a 1.47 ERA over 234 innings, leading Rogers to a Class 4A state runner-up finish.
Hannah Shollenberger, Florence — Hit .400 in eighth grade and then in four years of high school batted .331, .413, .427 and .413 with 28 homers; has played for UNA since 2017 and hit a career-best .414 as a sophomore in 2018, when she started all 51 games.
Mallory Spurlock, Mars Hill — TimesDaily 1A-3A pitcher of the year in 2014 as a senior, when she struck out 328 batters and had a 1.71 ERA; lowered ERA each year at NAIA Freed-Hardeman, finishing with 214 strikeouts in 174 innings as a senior with a 2.13 ERA.
Johnna Staggs, Rogers/Wilson — Two-time TimesDaily 4A-6A hitter of the year batted .526 with 23 home runs as a sophomore in 2018 and .553 with 18 home runs as a junior.
Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill — Two-time TimesDaily 1A-3A pitcher of the year still has two years of high school left; Class 2A pitcher of the year as eighth-grader with 1.33 ERA and 307 strikeouts; Class 1A pitcher of the year as freshman in 2019, carrying Mars Hill to school’s first state softball title with a 1.80 ERA and 349 strikeouts in 182 1/3 innings.
Holly Ward, Haleyville — Four-time TimesDaily big school pitcher of the year (2011-14) led Haleyville to 2012 and 2013 Class 4A state titles and two other state tournaments; as a Mississippi State senior in 2018, she had a career-best 1.43 ERA over 186 innings; left MSU tied for school record with 14 shutouts.
Megan Warhurst, Russellville — TimesDaily 4A-7A pitcher of the year as a senior in 2019 had a 1.40 ERA and 149 strikeouts; made five starts and seven relief appearances as West Florida freshman in 2020 with a 1.49 ERA.
Morgan White, Lauderdale County — Two-time TimesDaily 1A-3A hitter of the year made Class 3A first-team all-state in 2018 and 2019, batting .465 with 22 home runs as a sophomore and .467 with 22 homers as a junior; signed with Wallace State-Hanceville.
Haley Willis, Muscle Shoals — Batted .500, .524 and .495 with a total of 23 home runs over her final three years of high school; made all-state in 2013 and 2014; was TimesDaily’s 4A-6A hitter of the year in 2014 as senior; signed with Shelton State Community College.
