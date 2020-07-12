The TimesDaily's all-decade volleyball team:
Lexie Bradley, Wilson — Had 602 kills and 405 digs as a sophomore; 615 kills and 382 digs as a junior; 807 kills, 991 digs, 151 blocks and 207 aces as a senior to be 2013 TimesDaily player of year; helped Warriors make two state tournaments; signed with North Alabama and totaled 1,416 kills, 429 digs and 231 blocks in four years, helping Lions qualify for three NCAA Division II tournaments.
Tori Bradley, Wilson — Totaled 893 kills, 188 blocks and 234 digs in 2010 to help Wilson make the state tournament.
Kallie Burden, Deshler — Had 603 kills, second among local 4A-7A players, as a sophomore in 2019, making TimesDaily 4A-7A all-area first team.
Julia Burton, Deshler — Made TimesDaily’s all-area first team in 2013 with 623 kills and also had 346 digs; 2014 TimesDaily player of the year with 717 kills and 326 digs to help the Tigers reach the Class 4A semifinals.
Y’tae Cobb, Muscle Shoals — Contributed 385 kills and added 73 blocks and 112 aces as a sophomore, 617 kills, 73 blocks and 134 aces as a junior and 617 kills, 327 digs and 152 aces as a senior in 2015, making TimesDaily’s all-area first team each time; named Panhandle Conference player of the year at Pensacola State College in 2016.
Sydney Corum, Lexington — Led Bears to Class 2A state runner-up finish as senior in 2012 with 685 kills, 155 blocks and 110 aces, being named TimesDaily player of year; helped Bears reach the 2010 and 2011 state tournaments as well; played at North Alabama.
Mary Beth Cotton, Loretto — Led 2018 Class A state champion Mustangs with 396 kills and 420 digs; was named tournament MVP.
Victoria Crumpton, Hatton — Two-time first-team all-area player helped Hatton reach the Class 2A state semifinals in 2011 and 2012, leading the Hornets in kills and blocks in 2012.
Ciarra Edwards, Wilson — Helped Wilson to state quarterfinals in 2010 and state semifinals in 2011; TimesDaily player of the year in 2011 with 628 kills and 154 blocks; 697 kills as a senior in 2012; played basketball at Shelton State Community College and Mercer University.
Lindsay Greer, Lexington — Had 1,235 assists as a senior in 2010, making TimesDaily all-area first team and leading Lexington to the state tournament.
Skylar Hammond, Lexington — 2018 TimesDaily 1A-3A player of the year with 742 kills and 132 blocks as the Bears reached Class 3A state semifinals.
Kinsley Hanback, Lexington — Two-time TimesDaily player of the year; 512 kills, 167 blocks in 2015; 832 kills as Bears finished with a 51-4 record in 2016; 768 kills and 324 blocks as a senior in 2017 as Lexington went 50-5; helped the Bears reach the state tournament all three years and compile a 144-17 record; plays for Southern Miss; had 110 kills, 26 digs and 18 blocks last year as a sophomore.
Leslie Hendricks, Brooks — 2010 TimesDaily player of the year with 160 aces, 1,023 digs, helping Lions (58-9) reach Class 4A state title match for the first time.
Erin Jewell, Brooks — 2015 TimesDaily 4A-6A player of the year led Brooks to Class 4A title with 626 kills and 509 digs; played one year of softball at UAH and now throws for UAH track and field.
Ann Margaret Keener, Central — Had 3,745 assists in Central career, which ranks 15th in the AHSAA record book, and added 247 aces; helped Central reach 2018 and 2019 Class 4A state tournaments; will play at Southern Union Community College.
Laura Lee Keener, Central — Had 904 digs and also 88 aces as senior in 2019; finished career with 2,091 digs (seventh in AHSAA history) and 235 aces; helped Central reach two state tournaments; will play at Southern Union.
Breylee Linder, Florence — Four-time all-area player left Florence with school records in assists (3,131) and aces (244); played in every match as a freshman setter for UNA, totaling 446 assists and 154 digs.
Kandice Ricks, Deshler — Totaled 1,154 assists and had 493 digs in 2017 as Deshler reached the 4A state finals; also helped Deshler reach 2016 state tournament; plays basketball at Blue Mountain College.
Sabrie Sirmones, Loretto — Made TimesDaily’s all-area team in 2014; played two years at Middle Tennessee and two at Martin Methodist; led Redhawks in kills as junior (403) and senior (390).
Karleigh Sledge, Deshler — Had 307 kills and 235 blocks as sophomore in 2015; helped Tigers to Class 4A Elite Eight with 231 kills and 237 blocks in 2016 as junior; now plays basketball for Jacksonville State.
Ashley Southern, Deshler — Standout basketball player had 777 kills in 2010 as Deshler volleyball finished 41-10.
Annie Sparks, Deshler — Had 445 kills and chipped in with 310 digs, 73 blocks in 2017 as Deshler reached 4A state finals in its second consecutive state tournament appearance.
Savannah Stults, Lexington — Totaled more than 4,200 assists over her last three years at Lexington (2011-13), making TimesDaily all-area team each time; played basketball at UNA.
Jordon Tidwell, Brooks — Totaled 362 kills, 113 blocks, 308 digs and 455 assists in 2018; 2019 TimesDaily 4A-7A player of the year with 674 kills, 521 digs, 514 assists and 136 blocks.
Lila Beth Turner, Lexington — 2019 TimesDaily 1A-3A player of the year with 550 kills and 160 aces, while helping Bears to the state tournament for the 33rd time in 37 years.
Tori Walker, Wilson — Had 394 kills and 281 blocks in 2017 and was 2018 TimesDaily 4A-7A player of the year with 451 kills and 296 blocks, leading Wilson to state tournament both years; plays at Wallace State-Hanceville Community College.
Kaylie Wright, Muscle Shoals — Played key role in leading Trojans to Class 2018 6A state tournament appearance, where Muscle Shoals lost to state champion Spanish Fort.
