TUSCALOOSA — Alabama coach Nate Oats had his eye on Jordan Bruner long before the 6-foot-9 Yale forward entered the NCAA transfer portal March 18.
As a college graduate, Bruner wasn’t eligible to play another year in the Ivy League, which made the double-double machine a target on college basketball’s open market.
One day after entering the portal, Bruner had already heard from multiple NCAA powers like Duke, Kansas, and Xavier. But it was Alabama and Oats who reached out first.
“If you look at Bruner, I thought Bruner was the best available grad transfer on the market for what we needed immediate help with this year,” Oats said Thursday, one day after the Crimson Tide added four players (including Bruner) to its 2020 signing class. “Different people rank guys differently, but we needed exactly what (Bruner) brings, so we targeted him from even before he went in the portal, just knowing that in the Ivy League, you can’t play as a grad student. … I had actually watched a lot of film on Jordan. Really had his game pretty well down before he ever went in the portal. I think I was the first head coach to get ahold of him the night he went in the portal, and then we just built (a relationship) with him through the whole process.”
Despite just having one season to play at Alabama, Bruner is arguably the prized gem of the Crimson Tide’s five-member 2020 signing class that also featured 6-foot-5 five-star guard Josh Primo of Canada, 6-6 junior college All-American guard Keon Ellis, 6-7 wing Darius Miles and 6-8 forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton, another Canadian who signed in November. The five further fills out Alabama’s roster with players that fit Oats system of play.
“I think what it does, though, is it changes our roster the way we wanted it. … If you notice, our three perimeter guys are 6-5, 6-6, 6-7, (and) our interior guys are 6-8 and 6-9 and long and athletic,” Oats said. “We were looking to get length and athleticism everywhere on the floor, along with skill, so I think we accomplished that with the five guys (we signed).”
Yet, Bruner could prove to be the most important piece of the class given how he fills so many holes that were missing from last season’s squad, especially on defense.
From an analytics perspective, Bruner was more vital to Yale’s success than junior wing Herbert Jones was to Alabama’s. Bruner had a plus-18 point advantage per 100 possessions. Jones' plus-12 was the best for the Crimson Tide last season.
“I think (Bruner) resonates with our style of play. We let our bigs play on the perimeter. … He plays the way we need our bigs to play,” Oats said. “Bruner is a plus-18 and Herb was a plus-12 on the defensive end, (so) he’s got the same impact that Herb Jones had on the game. He was an absolute no-brainer.”
Bruner can also distribute on ball screens, score off them and rebound, attributes it sorely lacked from its 6-9 centers Javian Davis, Alex Reese and Galin Smith last season.
Bruner posted Yale’s first triple-double last season and nearly had another. He averaged 10.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Over the last two years, Bruner shot 48 percent.
“(Bruner) can shoot the ball at a pretty high level. He shot it, percentage-wise, better than any big we had — a lot better — and he’s making 2.5 (3s) a game,” Oats said. “But the fact that he can blow by you and make plays at the rim and pass the ball, you can’t just get up and crowd him, so he’s got a lot more to his game than just shooting. He can pass, he can finish, he’s athletic at the rim. We’ll be able to play through him quite a bit.”
