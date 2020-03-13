The ASUN is cancelling sports for the remainder for the spring semester, UNA officials confirmed to the TimesDaily Friday.
The news comes on the heels of a release from the ASUN on Thursday announcing that spring sports were suspended until April 6.
The President's Council of the conference met on a conference call at 2 p.m. to discuss the next step, which led to the cancellation.
Spring sports at UNA that are affected include baseball, softball, men and women's golf, men and women's tennis and beach volleyball.
The Big South conference also announced a suspension of all competition and activities, including practice, until March 30. The UNA football team finished spring practice on Mar. 6.
