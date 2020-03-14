Athletics at University of North Alabama, along with the rest of the ASUN Conference, are done for the remainder of the school year.
The ASUN Presidents Council decided Friday to cancel athletics due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The news follows Thursday’s ASUN release suspending athletics until April 5, but the Presidents Council took it one step further on Friday.
And just like that, the spring season was over. UNA fields teams in men's and women's tennis, men's and women's golf, baseball, softball and beach volleyball.
“It’s not ideal by many means for college athletics, (but) it comes down to being a good global citizen,” UNA athletic director Mark Linder said. “The decisions that are made have an impact on our student-athletes and we’re sad, especially for our seniors. (But), at the end of the day, there are things that are out of your control and this is one of them.”
The ASUN, along with the NCAA, explained organizational support of retention of an additional year of eligibility for senior athletes that are unable to compete this spring due to the cancellation.
Linder supports that cause and said he and his staff felt a bit better about the decision given the support for eligibility relief.
‘I think that (notion) had some variant on moving to full cancellation,” Linder said.
ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart released a statement saying the conference will work with the NCAA to ensure maximum eligibility for an extra year of competition for athletes who choose to pursue one.
In the meantime, Gumbart explained that schools will be granted the discretion to resume practice activities under campus policies related to face-to-face activity.
Gumbart also noted the conference will work to honor the contributions of spring sport athletes through a restructured recognition program.
“We remain disappointed in the knowledge that students who have invested much of their young lives into the student-athlete experience will not receive that opportunity this spring,” Gumbart said.
Linder said he and his staff met prior to the announcement and he also met with the spring sports coaches for a little under an hour to discuss the “what ifs” of the situation.
He thought it was a good exercise, allowing time for UNA to get out in front of any potential news before it reached the student athletes.
Linder described the last 48 hours as a “fluid situation” but applauded his staff with how they’ve handled it.
Moving forward, Linder wants to approach the situation “one day at a time.”
“Just make the best decisions with the information that we have at that moment,” Linder said.
Softball coach Ashley Cozart will have a team meeting Monday after giving the Lions the weekend off.
“It’s important for kids to find life outside of sports,” she said. “Let them be kids. I told my three-year-old that I was going to be here this weekend and his eyes lit up. It warmed my heart.
“We’re all still kind of in shock. As a coach, you are used to being able to control things, and this is something that was out of our control. We can’t control our circumstances but we can control how we respond to those circumstances.”
Cozart said she was happy to hear that the NCAA might allow another year of eligibility to seniors who had their careers end prematurely. She added, however, those players will still have a major decision on whether to return for another year of school or to start life beyond college.
“I have one who is starting (physical therapy) school, another that is starting her student teaching and one has an internship prepared,” Cozart said. “They will have to make a big decision on what to do.”
Cozart credited UNA’s administration and support personnel for what she said was “handling this situation the right way.”
“I’m surrounded by great people,” she said. “The administration has done and amazing job handling this the right way and doing what is best for our student-athletes.”
UNA baseball coach Mike Keehn has been part of the team’s staff for more than three decades, but he’s never had a day like Friday.
Good year or bad, baseball season is not supposed to end March 13.
“I’m still trying to absorb it, to be honest with you,” Keehn said. “It doesn’t seem real. It just doesn’t seem possible.”
Keehn will meet with players Monday so everyone can discuss what they’ll do in the upcoming weeks without baseball games. In the meantime, he wants everyone to use the weekend to relax and try to process a cruel reality.
“All that work has gone for naught,” Keehn said. “That’s the frustrating thing.”
Keehn said he would have preferred still having the possibility of playing games later in the spring, as the league originally planned. But once the NCAA decided Thursday to cancel spring sports championships, that scenario became unlikely.
“I’m not a doctor,” Keehn said. “Obviously on a national level it’s something I’ve never seen, ever.”
The team obviously won’t be working as though the season were still going, but Keehn said he wants players to agree on a general offseason plan. He suspects it will look something like the fall, when the team spends much of its time together working on details of the game.
Another early task will likely be finding out which seniors are interested in returning to the team next year if it becomes possible to do so. Presumably, Keehn said, players who still have school left to finish would be more likely to return than those who are graduating.
Keehn said he’s heard the roster size limit and 25% minimum scholarship level rules for college baseball might be adjusted, but the school would still have to work out finances.
“I think there’s a lot of questions to be answered,” he said.
The Big South Conference also announced the suspension of all athletic competition and activities until March 30.
UNA football finished up spring practice on Mar. 7 and the school will be on spring break from March 22-28, so the team will only miss what amounts to a week of voluntary workouts.
