North Alabama football won’t be playing Big South opponents this season, but the Lions are still committed to playing.
The Big South conference announced Wednesday morning that the league is delaying its fall sports, including football, with intent to play in the spring. Member institutions are allowed up to four non-conference games this season, which UNA announced shortly after it intends on pursuing.
“We are all broken-hearted that we will not be able to provide competitive opportunities for Big South student-athletes this fall,” commented Commissioner Kyle Kallander. “However, the path forward must protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and some of the current trends and unknowns with COVID-19 have made that a huge challenge. Our intention is to shift these fall seasons to the spring as we would like nothing more than to crown Big South champions in all 19 of our sports this year.”
As it currently stands, UNA’s four non-conference opponents would be Western Illinois, Jacksonville State, Chattanooga and BYU.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference is allowing its members to pursue non-conference games, but Western Illinois has yet to make a decision on the fall schedule.
The Ohio Valley Conference (Jacksonville State) and the Southern Conference (Chattanooga) have not released an official decision on the fall schedule, as well. BYU has three games currently scheduled, including UNA, and is currently practicing.
"Our plan is to look at all of our options and hopefully have the chance to play a full slate of games, combining the fall and spring," UNA athletic director Mark Linder said. "One of the biggest concerns of our players is not having the opportunity to play a full schedule. This plan provides the ultimate flexibility, to play four non-conference games in the fall and the Big South schedule in the spring."
