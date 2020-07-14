North Alabama football is set to make some changes for the 2020 season after Big South opponent Hampton officially suspended fall sports.
Hampton athletic director Eugene Marshall Jr. released a letter Monday announcing that the Pirates have suspended athletic activities for the fall but if conditions permit, spring and winter sports can return in 2021.
“Please understand that this decision was not taken lightly,” Marshall wrote. “But it was done in the best interest of our Hampton University students, student-athletes, faculty, staff, administration alumni and fans. I am extremely confident that we will work through these challenging times together!”
UNA was scheduled to play Hampton on Nov. 14 at Braly Stadium in Florence for Preview Day. The Pirates’ decision leaves an open date currently for the Lions with the Big South still set to play this season.
Head coach Chris Willis said neither he nor UNA officials have developed any type of plan to proceed, but he understands that the Big South and athletic directors from each school in the conference are set to meet virtually today. The topic is expected to be discussed.
With his players returning on July 7, Willis said the vibe he gets from his team is that they’re excited to be back. There is frustration, however, as conditions worsen, there still aren’t clear answers regarding football in the fall.
“Waiting on some answers and you’re not getting them,” Willis said of the frustration. “We went from 11 to 10 games. I don’t know who is going to give us (answers), whether it's the NCAA, somebody has to let us know something.”
Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander was unable to be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
Monday’s decision came after Hampton announced on July 2 it will move to remote learning for its students in the fall. If conditions permit, officials plan to reopen campus in the spring.
Marshall cited the high level of in-person contact with fall sports as a factor into why the university is taking the appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of its athletes.
The decision from Hampton comes hours after the Patriot League, an FCS conference consisting primarily of teams from the Northeast region of the country, moved to suspend fall sports as well.
However, the programs in the Patriot League do not offer full scholarships, which would make Hampton the first full-scholarship FCS program to cancel sports in the fall.
