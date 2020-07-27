North Alabama football lost another opponent for the 2020 season after Big South member Monmouth announced it is canceling fall sports on Monday.
The university said it made the decision in conjunction with the unanimous decisions made by the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s Council of Presidents.
"It is my top priority, as the President of Monmouth University, to do everything possible to ensure the safety and well-being of our student body, especially during this global public health crisis," said Monmouth President Patrick F. Leahy. "The decision to cancel fall sports was not made easily, and it was discussed many times over the last few weeks and months. My heart breaks for our student-athletes, their coaches, and their families. We will do everything possible to replace these lost competitive opportunities in the spring, if possible."
Monmouth becomes the second program in the Big South to suspend sports for the fall. Hampton announced it would not be playing this fall on July 14.
The decision comes after the conference announced it will be starting fall sports on Sept. 3.
The Big South now has five teams currently set to play football this season, only four of which - Kennesaw State, Campbell, Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb - are eligible for postseason play as UNA is in the transition period from NCAA Division II to NCAA Division I.
UNA was set to play Monmouth on Oct. 17 at Braly Stadium and will now be faced with another open date.
UNA athletic director Mark Linder previously said UNA will work with the Big South to figure out the best course of action in replacing games.
“While I am extremely saddened by this decision, it was the right one," said Monmouth athletic director Marilyn McNeil. "The health and welfare of our student-athletes, their families, our coaches and our fans has to guide all decisions made in regards to competing in intercollegiate athletics. I am committed to continuing the conversation about giving our athletes the opportunity to compete as soon as it is safe to do so."
