This week’s games
Colorado at Colorado State
Ole Miss at Memphis
Toledo at Kentucky
Alabama vs. Duke
Auburn vs. Oregon
Northwestern at Stanford
Boise State at Florida State
Fresno State at USC
North Carolina at South Carolina
Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse
Gregg Dewalt
Colorado
Ole Miss
Toledo
Alabama
Auburn
Northwestern
Boise State
Fresno State
South Carolina
Alabama A&M
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Craig Thomas
Colorado
Memphis
Kentucky
Alabama
Oregon
Stanford
Florida State
USC
South Carolina
Alabama A&M
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Michael Hebert
Colorado
Memphis
Kentucky
Alabama
Oregon
Stanford
Boise State
USC
South Carolina
Alabama A&M
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
David Elwell
Colorado
Memphis
Kentucky
Alabama
Auburn
Stanford
Boise State
Fresno State
South Carolina
Alabama A&M
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Matthew Speakman
Colorado
Memphis
Kentucky
Alabama
Auburn
Stanford
Boise State
USC
South Carolina
Alabama A&M
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
Jordan Campbell
Colorado
Memphis
Kentucky
Alabama
Auburn
Stanford
Florida State
USC
South Carolina
Alabama A&M
Last week: 0-0
Season: 0-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.