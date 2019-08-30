This week’s games

Colorado at Colorado State

Ole Miss at Memphis

Toledo at Kentucky

Alabama vs. Duke

Auburn vs. Oregon

Northwestern at Stanford

Boise State at Florida State

Fresno State at USC

North Carolina at South Carolina

Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse

Gregg Dewalt

Colorado

Ole Miss

Toledo

Alabama

Auburn

Northwestern

Boise State

Fresno State

South Carolina

Alabama A&M

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Craig Thomas

Colorado

Memphis

Kentucky

Alabama

Oregon

Stanford

Florida State

USC

South Carolina

Alabama A&M

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Michael Hebert

Colorado

Memphis

Kentucky

Alabama

Oregon

Stanford

Boise State

USC

South Carolina

Alabama A&M

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

David Elwell

Colorado

Memphis

Kentucky

Alabama

Auburn

Stanford

Boise State

Fresno State

South Carolina

Alabama A&M

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Matthew Speakman

Colorado

Memphis

Kentucky

Alabama

Auburn

Stanford

Boise State

USC

South Carolina

Alabama A&M

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Jordan Campbell

Colorado

Memphis

Kentucky

Alabama

Auburn

Stanford

Florida State

USC

South Carolina

Alabama A&M

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

