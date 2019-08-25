CARBONDALE, Ill. — Shelby Wall got North Alabama on the board in the first half and Haley Yarber and Madeline Guillen added goals in a two-minute spa of the second half, leading the Lions to a 3-1 victory over Southern Illinois in college soccer Sunday.
Wall’s goal came at the 19:15 mark off an assist from Grace Lensing and gave the Lions (1-1) a 1-0 lead. It was her 23rd career goal, moving her into ninth place on UNA’s all-time scoring list.
Yarber, a preseason All-ASUN Conference selection, got her first goal at the 46:28 mark off an assist from Kate Wiseman. Guillen then made it 3-0 at 48:25 as she scored off assists from Wiseman and Hannah Guthrie.
SIU’s only goal came in the 89th minute as Kathryn Creedon scored unassisted.
North Alabama goalkeeper Savannah Stewart had a much easier day than in the Lions’ opener when she faced 28 shot attempts from Ole Miss and made 11 saves. Sunday she saw eight SIU shot attempts and recorded four saves.
UNA hosts Chattanooga on Friday at 7 p.m. in its homer opener. UNA also will host Jacksonville State (Sept. 1) and Tennessee Tech (Sept. 6).
