For about 25 minutes, North Alabama head coach Missy Tiber thought the Lions proved they were just as good as ASUN titan Florida Gulf Coast this season.
However, the problem is that it's not a 25-minute game. After leding by six points in the third quarter, UNA’s offense struggled and finished with 23 turnovers. FGCU (18-2, 5-0) only had eight and took advantage, walking out of Flowers Hall with a 74-63 win, it’s 33rd straight win in the ASUN.
“We just self-destructed,” UNA head coach Missy Tiber said. “It was what we were doing offensively that led to easy scores for them.”
The game was tied at 32 at the half with both teams never really pulling away from one another. At the end of the third quarter, however, the Eagles got on a roll, ending the period on a 12-0 run.
UNA never had an answer as the turnovers piled up and FGCU’s Keri Jewett-Giles took over, finishing with 25 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter. Jewett-Giles did most of her damage on the fast-break, getting inside.
“We couldn’t guard the drive,” senior Ansley Eubank said. “We just lost control of the game.”
Offensively, UNA did what it’s done most of the season until the fourth quarter. Ivy Wallen and Olivia Noah each scored 17 points. Ansley Eubank had one of her better games offensively, scoring 13 along with grabbing seven rebounds.
The turnovers, however, weren’t just an issue in the fourth quarter. Early in the third quarter, UNA had 13 but still led by three. It became important once the Eagles found their rhythm offensively and forced the Lions out of theirs on the other end.
FGCU finished the game with 19 points off turnovers
“Turnovers,” Tiber said simply of the difference in the game. “They scored so many points off (them). It was the difference in 14 possessions.”
FGCU held the advantage specifically in the post. UNA’s Brittany Panetti finished with only four points after getting into early foul trouble.
While Noah was able to give a boost in scoring off the bench, the Eagles grabbed a number of key rebounds down the stretch, ending with 39 to UNA’s 32.
It also wasn’t a secret as to how FGCU wanted to attack UNA defensively, as the Eagles constantly got the ball inside with either the dribble-drive or a pass in the post, finishing with 46 points in the paint.
Going into the game, however, Tiber said this game wasn’t a make-or-break situation for the Lions. The result, however, serves as a building point.
Eubank, agreed, adding that the mindset against the Eagles is much different from a year ago.
“We didn’t come out scared,” Eubank noted as the biggest difference. “This year, we know we can play with them.”
While the Lions fell short against the league’s standard at this point, they’ll have another opportunity in just over 48 hours when they host Stetson on Monday.
