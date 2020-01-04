North Florida (7-6) at UNA (9-3)
When: Today, 1 p.m.
Where: Florence, Flowers Hall
TV/Radio: ESPN+, FM-97.1
Starting five:
UNA LINEUP: G Ivy Wallen (5-7, Sr., 16.6 ppg, 7.6 apg); G Ansley Eubank (5-11, Sr., 8.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg); F Brittany Panetti (6-2, Sr., 13.6 ppg); G Kenysha Coulson (5-10, Sr., 9.4 ppg); G Emma Wallen (5-7, Sr., 15.1 ppg)
NORTH FLORIDA LINEUP: G Janesha Green (5-7, Sr., 13.8 ppg); G Adrienne Jackson (5-9, Sr., 10.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg); G Tiffany Tolbert (5-7, R-So., 9.8 ppg); F Jazz Bond (6-4, R-Jr., 12.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg); Dasha Eremeeva (6-0, Sr., 6.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg)
Game notes: This is the first game of ASUN conference play for both schools … UNA was 2-1 against the Ospreys last season, including a 55-53 loss in the quarterfinals of the ASUN tournament in March 2019. … The Ospreys’ second-leading scorer, Jazz Bond, is the older sister of UNA guard Jaida Bond. … North Florida is coached by Darrick Gibbs who is in his fifth season with the program and led the Ospreys to its first trip to the semifinals of the ASUN tournament since 2013. … The last time these two teams played at Flowers Hall was in 2019 on Feb. 9 and the Lions won 77-62. … The Ospreys are led offensively by senior guard Janesha Green, who has scored 20 or more points in three games this year. … The Lions average 89.3 points per game, which would rank first in NCAA Division I, but the Lions’ stats don’t count toward NCAA rankings. … Senior guard Ivy Wallen averages 7.6 assists per game (would tie for third in NCAA) and is shooting 47.2 percent from the 3-point line (would rank 10th in NCAA) this season. … The Lions welcome Jacksonville to Flowers Hall next on Jan. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.