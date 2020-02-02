North Alabama’s Ivy Wallen etched her name in the school’s record book Saturday, but she didn’t spend much time thinking about it after the Lions fell to Jacksonville, 67-56.
Wallen finished with 12 points to pass Amber Deline (2000-03) as the Lions’ all-time leading scorer. She now has 1,632 points in her career.
On Saturday, however, UNA (14-6, 5-3) had a hard time getting the ball in the net, finishing 13 percent from the 3-point line and 32 from the field.
“It’s an honor, but it doesn’t mean anything right now,” Wallen said after the game. “I’ll look back at this one day and think about how awesome it was, (but) this loss hurts more than anything.”
Wallen scored the first four points for the Lions in what started out as a tight game — there were three lead changes in the first quarter alone.
Jacksonville, however, went on a 12-0 run before halftime to head to the break with an 11-point lead.
The Dolphins (13-8, 5-3) never trailed thereafter, despite 17 second-half turnovers.
UNA head coach Missy Tiber put it best when she described that missing shots, much like making them, is “contagious” and ultimately plagued UNA even when the Lions played solid defense down the stretch.
“About every time we turned them over, we got something wide open on the other end.” Tiber said. That’s what was so frustrating. It was wide open and we couldn’t make it.”
Among the negatives from the game included the status of Kenysha Coulson, who played only four minutes due to complications with a foot injury.
However, there were bright spots. Forward Brittany Panetti led UNA with a season-high 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
It was the first time Panetti scored in double figures since Jan. 13 in a win over Liberty.
“It was good to get her back and going again,” Tiber said. “Hopefully she can turn the corner now.”
Despite a defensive push that brought UNA within striking defense, the Lions never had any opportunities to mount a comeback due to poor shooting. The Dolphins also held the edge on the inside despite Panetti’s performance, out rebounding UNA 49-37.
Although UNA forced 25 turnovers, the Lions had 22 of their own. Wallen took responsibility for it after the game, but collectively the Lions had trouble taking care of the ball.
“Our offense is struggling right now and that’s on us,” Wallen said. “That affects our defense. We had too many turnovers that led to easy transition baskets for them. That’s what hurt us.”
As for Wallen reaching the top of the all-time scoring list, Tiber explained that she, much like the senior point guard, isn’t always about individual awards.
But when asked, she chose to look at it from a bigger picture.
“It’s a testament to her and her hard work,” Tiber said. “If she doesn’t do those types of things, then our team isn’t where we’re at. During that run, scoring those points, how much she’s helped us build this program … that’s the thing that’s most impressive.”
The Lions have a quick turnaround before their next game at NJIT on Monday. In order to figure out their lull offensively, Tiber said the team might just shoot for two hours in practice today.
“That’s all we really need to do right now,” Tiber said. “Take care of the ball and put it in the basket.”
