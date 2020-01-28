KENNESAW, Ga. – Suffice it to say, Kennesaw State’s Convocation Center is the least favorite place to play for North Alabama’s women’s basketball team.
For the second straight season, strange things happened to the Lions and Monday night they walked away with a second-straight loss in the building.
Last season, the Lions blew an eight-point lead in the final 18 seconds and lost to Kennesaw in overtime.
On Monday, the Lions led by 10 points in the fourth quarter and lost 59-56.
UNA (14-5, 5-2 ASUN) lost despite a 24-point performance by Ivy Wallen, who moved into second place on the program’s all-time scoring list. Wallen, who now has 1,620 points, surpassed Amber Rutherford and needs just three point to pass Amber Deline to become the all-time leading scorer.
Wallen said she was more concerned with the loss instead of the achievement.
“It doesn’t mean anything to me right now,” she said. “It might tomorrow, but I’m still mad about this.”
UNA had a 12-point lead in the second and third quarters, and was ahead 51-41 with 6:39 to play but couldn’t close it out. Paced by Alexis Poole, who scored 14 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter, Kennesaw battled back and closed the game on a 20-7 run.
Poole broke a 56-all tie with a putback with 14.5 seconds to play. After Wallen missed a tough shot on the baseline going for the tie, Poole gave the Owls a three-point lead with a free throw with 1.3 seconds to play.
A timeout advanced the ball into the front court, but Wallen missed a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer from just to the right of the top of the key.
“On the baseline shot I thought I was fouled,” Wallen said. “I had two people on me so I don’t see how I wasn’t. The last shot, I felt like I got a pretty good look. A post player or a taller guard swapped out on me and I had to get it up. It just didn’t fall. I thought I had my feet squared up but I guess I leaned a little and it went off track.”
Coach Missy Tiber, who was looking for the 300th win of her career, said it didn’t come down to the final plays. Instead, she pointed to 7 of 28 shooting in the second half. Wallen had four of the Lions’ seven field goals.
“In the second half we missed a lot of layups,” Tiber said. “If we make them, we pretty much end the game. In the first half we had too many turnovers. The second half was the opposite. Our defense was not as good as it needed to be and our field goal percentage was not very good. We struggled getting other people shots tonight and we weren’t making shots.”
Kenysha Coulson and Wallen combined on a 9-0 run to open the second quarter as UNA took a 25-13 lead and settled on a 36-28 halftime advantage.
Wallen’s jumper gave UNA a 51-41 lead with 6:39 to play before the Owls (9-9, 3-4) stormed back.
“I struggled all night with our rotations,” Tiber said. “I couldn’t get them right. As a head coach, tonight I wasn’t good enough. I need to be better. I need to get the right people on the court at the right time and the right people taking the right shots.”
Wallen, who underwent two ACL surgeries in her career, tweaked her left knee late in the first half, but returned after halftime with it taped up. She said she landed awkwardly and her knee “locked up.”
“They taped it up like they did last season when I tore my meniscus,” she said.
UNA is at Jacksonville on Saturday at noon.
