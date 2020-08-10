North Alabama football has suspended practice until Friday following concerns from players about protection from COVID-19.
Players had a conversation with the staff before practice airing out their concerns. The football leadership council, consisting of veteran players on the team, had a conversation with coaches shortly after.
UNA released a statement Sunday morning.
“With the NCAA announcement last Wednesday, other institutions canceling games, and other conferences considering a spring season, there are more questions about the 2020 season than we have answers. Our hope is to have more clarity by (Friday),” the statement read.
The Lions have created a hybrid model known as Voluntary Physical Activities Segment for the time being. For players who choose to participate, there will be small groups (12 players or less) for physical conditioning.
All team and position meetings will take place in person with social-distancing protocols and participants are required to wear a face covering.
If the ability to physically distance does not exist, the meeting will be held virtually on Zoom.
“We all remain committed to moving forward together and providing our student-athletes and our staff with a safe environment,” the statement read. “We will make every attempt to structure a meaningful football experience for this fall, while remaining focused on health and safety.”
