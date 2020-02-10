When: Today, 6 p.m.,
Where: Florence, Flowers Hall
TV/Radio: SEC+, FM-97.1
--
PROBABLE STARTERS
UNA: G Ivy Wallen (5-7, Sr., 16.9 ppg); G Ansley Eubank (5-11, Sr., 7.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg); F Brittany Panetti (6-2, Sr. 11 ppg, 4.3 rpg); G Kenysha Coulson (5-10, Sr., 9.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg); Emma Wallen (5-7, Sr., 11.2 ppg)
Lipscomb: G Carleigh Short (5-6, Sr., 8.1 ppg); F Taylor Clark (5-11, Jr., 13.3 ppg, 5.5 ppg); G Emily Kmec (6-2, Sr., 3.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg); G Jayln Holcomb (5-9, Fr., 13.7 ppg); G Casey Collier (5-5, Fr., 9.4, 5.2 rpg);
--
GAME NOTES
Fourth matchup between the two schools, with UNA winning the previous three. … UNA is coming off a two-game win streak with wins over NJIT and Liberty. The Lions shot over 50 percent from the field for the first time since Dec. 22 in the 86-75 win over the Flames. … Lipscomb is looking to snap a four-game losing streak after the Bison fell to Kennesaw State 88-60 on Saturday. … UNA’s Kenysha Coulson scored 19 points and need 10 more points to join the Lions’ 600-point club for her career. … Ivy Wallen has 151 assists on the season and averages 6.9 per game. … Lipscomb is led by freshman guard Jayln Holcomb who averages 13.7 points per game. Junior Taylor Clark, who is from near-by Waynesboro, Tennessee, attended Wayne County school. She is averaged 13.3 ppg and 5.5 rebounds per game. … UNA senior guard Emma Wallen needs 89 more points to pass Amber Rutherford to be UNA’s third all-time leading scorer. Her sister Ivy is atop the leaderbord with 1,665 career points and counting. … Up next, UNA travels to North Florida to take on the Ospreys on Feb. 15 at noon.
- Michael Hebert
