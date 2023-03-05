agate Lotteries for March 6 Mar 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Florida3 Midday: 6-4-03 Evening: 0-7-84 Midday: 9-3-1-04 Evening: 4-9-9-8Georgia3 Midday: 9-3-83 Evening: 6-3-64 Midday: 7-7-0-65 Midday: 2-4-4-2-25 Evening: 8-5-8-3-6Tennessee3 Evening: 6-8-04 Evening: 8-9-8-9 Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lottery Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRenee HillCrystal Gayle coming to FlorenceTrowbridge's famed flavor will returnSondra Lynelle Romans McCutchenFlorence cyclist dies after Monday crashMade with love: Big Man's BBQ owners add their personal touchGlory, hallelujah: Covenant Christian boys soar to back-to-back state championshipsStephen Lee CastleberryDustin PettusMartha Anne Golightly Stephens Images Videos CommentedGeorge Lindsey UNA Film Festival recognizes Alabama filmmakers (1)A lasting impact: Troop 145 says scouting built character (1)US is struggling for its very soul (1)Wright reflects on 100 years of life (1)Liles' focus is his community (1)Leighton woman found with a stolen truck, $20K of tools (1)City approves over $33 million in bonds (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Should the Alabama Legislature reduce or eliminate sales taxes on groceries? You voted: Reduce them: Eliminate them: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
