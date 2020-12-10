UNA senior defensive lineman Mike Boykin is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.
North Alabama defensive lineman Mike Boykin declares for NFL Draft
- By Michael Hebert Sports Writer
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Covenant Christian baseball coach David Lawler dies
- Double-murder suspect in killings of mother, son captured
- Justice Department sues Alabama over prison conditions
- 8 businesses open in Florence
- Alabama sheriff removes 'thugshots' Christmas tree post
- Florence man pleads to child porn charges
- Sheriff's Christmas tree 'thugshots' rub some the wrong way
- Body found in Colbert County remains unidentified
- COVID-19 hospitalizations in Shoals hit 68 on Friday
- Gilbert Trousdale
Images
Videos
Commented
- Pre-election chaos was one sided (8)
- Unborn human life has much value (6)
- Goodbye, Barr, and thanks for nothing (3)
- America is on its way to greatness (3)
- Not qualified to be a senator (3)
- Harris could be first female president (3)
- Biden victory will help these countries (2)
- America got an early Christmas gift (2)
- Government works hard to exclude public (2)
- Hatton boys win state cross country meet (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.