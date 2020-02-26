Major League Baseball's all-time hits leader is coming to Florence.
Pete Rose will be the featured speaker at the University of North Alabama's 2020 Lion Pride Dinner and Auction at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center on Aug. 13 at 7 pm.
Sponsorship packages for the event are available immediately and tables of eight are on sale for $1,000 each.
Any remaining unsold individual tickets will go on sale on June 1.
Rose, a switch hitter during his playing days from 1963 to 1986, is the all-time MLB leader in hits (4,256), games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053) and singles (3,215). He won three World Series rings, three batting titles, one Most Valuable Player Award, two Gold Gloves, and the Rookie of the Year Award. He also made 17 All-Star appearances at an unequaled five positions (second base, left field, right field, third base, and first base).
He played for the Cincinnati Reds from 1963-78, the Philadelphia Phillies from 1979-83, the Montreal Expos in 1984 and was then play-manager of the Reds from 1984-86.
In August of 1989 (his last year as a manager and three years after retiring as a player), Rose was banned from baseball amid accusations that he gambled on baseball games while he played for and managed the Reds.
To become a sponsor or purchase a table to the 2020 Lion Pride Dinner and Auction, contact Megan Dye at (256) 765-4615 or email smlovelace@una.edu.
