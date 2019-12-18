Boys
Florence 71, Mars Hill 61
FLORENCE (71)
Beckwith 32, Burge 4, Jones 4, Webster 11, Lee 4, Joplin 2, Anderson 8
MARS HILL (61)
Crowden 11, Hargett 9, James 14, Conner 5, Cox 8, White 3, Bowerman 8
Halftime: Florence 30, Mars Hill 29
Records: Florence (8-3), Mars Hill (5-3)
--
Russellville 50, Sheffield 42
RUSSELLVILLE (50)
Gist 7, McCulloch 6, Dyas 19, Trussell 2, Scott 8, Brockway 1, Bishop 7
SHEFFIELD (42)
Smith 9, Jones 3, Doss 19, Goodman 5, Carroll 5, Williams 1
Halftime: Russellville 16, Sheffield 14
Records: Russellville (7-3), Sheffield (10-4)
--
Brooks 61, Colbert Heights 24
BROOKS (61)
Wood 10, Ashley 11, Lewis 8, Villalta 17, McCord 11, Daniel 4
COLBERT HEIGHTS (24)
Shaw 14, Castle 5, Ward 3, Olive 2
Halftime: Brooks 37, Colbert Heights 12
Records: Brooks (9-2), Colbert Heights (2-11)
--
Red Bay 63, Lauderdale County 58
RED BAY (63)
Ray 25, Allison 12, Vinson 10, Shewbart 10, T. Hamilton 2, Burks 2, A. Hamilton 2
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (58)
Smith 16, Stanfield 10, Mitchell 10, Romine 8, McIntyre 6, Fuqua 5, Wisdom 3
Halftime: Lauderdale County 33, Red Bay 31
Records: Lauderdale County 6-4; Red Bay 8-2
--
Deshler 74, Haleyville 55
HALEYVILLE (55)
Tollison 13, West 13, Blanton 11, Lambert 9, Yarbrough 5, Gilbert 4
DESHLER (74)
Green 19, Wright 11, Minetree 9, Thirlkill 8, K. Anderson 8, Hester 7, M. Malone 4, R. Malone 3, Collinsworth 3, Freeman 2
Halftime: Deshler 38, Haleyville 18
Records: Haleyville 4-9; Deshler 6-4
--
Girls
Mars Hill 73, Colbert County 13
COLBERT COUNTY (13)
Cooper 5, Fuller 3, Nalls 1, Johnson 2, Taylor 2.
MARS HILL (73)
Vaughn 5, Mitchell 13, Bowerman 5, Johns 11, Killen 9, Thigpen 15, Wright 9, Howton 4, O’Kelly 2.
Halftime: Mars Hill 44, Colbert County 10
--
Brooks 51, Wilson 37
WILSON (37)
Bevis 8, Wilson 12, Peters 9, Liverett 4, Irons 4.
BROOKS (51)
Alley 6, Mullins 5, Patterson 17, Partrick 3, McAdams 4, Akins 2, McDaniel 14.
Halftime: Brooks 23, Wilson 37
---
Late Girls
Hatton 54, East Lawrence 19
EAST LAWRENCE (19)
Goode 6, Jackson 3, Izquierdo 3, Liles 3, Dutton 2, Lamon 2
HATTON (54)
Johnson 17, K. Quails 15, B. Quails 7, Kirk 6, Lane 5, McGregor 2, Czervionke 2
Halftime: Hatton 32, East Lawrence 6
Record: Hatton 10-1; East Lawrence 2-9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.