Note: Schedule subject to change.
Monday
Belgreen at Russellville
Elkmont at Brooks
Colbert County at Tharptown
Colbert Heights at Phil Campbell
Haleyville at Cordova
Lauderdale County at Elkmont
Phillips at Winston County
Mars Hill at Waterloo
Tuesday
Central at Rogers
Mars Hill at Cherokee
East Lawrence at Colbert Heights
Deshler at Russellville
Bob Jones at Florence
Lawrence County at Hamilton
Wilson at Lauderdale County
Colbert County at Lexington
Muscle Shoals at Columbia
Fayette County at Phil Campbell
Phillips at Brilliant
Red Bay at Winston County
Sheffield at Hatton
Vina at Hackleburg
Waterloo at Shoals Christian
Thursday
Vina at Belgreen
Cherokee at Colbert Heights
Colbert County at Covenant Christian
Lexington at Westminster Christian
Addison at Muscle Shoals (boys)
Phillips at Hackleburg
Belmont at Red Bay
Friday
Belgreen at Brilliant
Brooks at West Limestone
Central at Deshler
Cherokee at Waterloo
Sheffield at Colbert County
Florence at James Clemens
Hamilton at West Point
Haleyville at Fayette
Lauderdale County at Clements
Phil Campbell at East Lawrence
Addison at Red Bay
Wilson at Rogers
Vina at Tharptown
Mars Hill at Shoals Christian
Russellville at Lawrence County
Saturday
Rogers at Colbert Heights (boys
Covenant Christian at Mars Hill
Deshler at Florence
Carbon Hill at Haleyville
Lexington at Lindsay Lane
Rogers at Muscle Shoals (girls)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.