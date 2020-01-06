Note: Schedule subject to change.

Today

Vina at Belgreen

Cherokee at Colbert Heights

Colbert County at Covenant Christian

Lexington at Westminster Christian

Addison at Muscle Shoals (boys)

Phillips at Hackleburg

Belmont at Red Bay

Friday

Belgreen at Brilliant

Brooks at West Limestone

Central at Deshler

Cherokee at Waterloo

Sheffield at Colbert County

Florence at James Clemens

Hamilton at West Point

Haleyville at Fayette

Lauderdale County at Clements

Phil Campbell at East Lawrence

Addison at Red Bay

Wilson at Rogers

Vina at Tharptown

Mars Hill at Shoals Christian

Russellville at Lawrence County

Saturday

Rogers at Colbert Heights (boys

Covenant Christian at Mars Hill

Deshler at Florence

Carbon Hill at Haleyville

Lexington at Lindsay Lane

Rogers at Muscle Shoals (girls)

