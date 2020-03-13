The ASUN is cancelling sports for the remainder for the spring semester, Adam Fisher of the Naples Daily News reported on Friday.
The Naples Daily News published an article from the perspective of the Florida Gulf Coast women’s basketball team on the fallout of the cancellation of the ASUN basketball championship game, set to be played on Sunday at 3 p.m.
The article states Ted Gumbart sent an email to the newspaper Friday afternoon, informing of the decision to cancel sports in its entirety for the rest of the school year.
This story will be updated.
