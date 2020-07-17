Former North Alabama coach Mark Hudspeth was serving a 20-day suspension for "unacceptable conduct" when he resigned from Austin Peay on July 3, The Leaf-Chronicle reported Friday.
According to The Leaf-Chronicle, Austin Peay Athletic Director Gerald Harrison said in an email that Hudspeth was suspended without pay from June 17 to July 10.
In the email on June 17, Harrison said the reasons for Hudspeth's suspension were "your recent unacceptable conduct and violations of sections 10.1.2 and 10.1.8 of your employment agreement."
Both sections relate to conduct of the character and responsibilities of the head coach that can negatively affect the reputation of the university, as well as conduct deemed by the athletic director to negatively affect the reputation or operation of the athletic program.
In the report, Harrison did not elaborate on the details surrounding the unacceptable conduct, but rather stated that Hudspeth resigned and he accepted the resignation.
Austin Peay named associate head Marquase Lovings the interim coach ahead of the 2020 season. Lovings also previously coached the defensive line.
Hudspeth was UNA's head coach from 2002 to 2008. He was at Austin Peay for one season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.