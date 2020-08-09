Wide receiver Jakobi Byrd and defensive back K.J. Smith are aware, perhaps more than ever, of what the value of team leadership could mean to North Alabama’s football team this season.
The need to make sure that players follow safety precautions is paramount in a season of uncertainty. As the Lions have lost games on the schedule in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Byrd and Smith know that any slip-ups resulting in positive tests for the virus could further diminish the opportunity to play a full season.
“I’m definitely concerned about it,” said Byrd, a redshirt junior from Florence. “It’s a world pandemic, so it’s a big issue. Hopefully our school can go by the guidelines and everything and make sure we are safe and put in the best position we can be in.”
As an upperclassman, Byrd said he realizes it will be part of his responsibility this season to make sure his teammates stay safe and follow guidelines that are in place to ensure the Lions can play this fall.
“It’s important for the upperclassmen to make sure that everybody knows that this is a pretty serious thing we are going through and do you best to social distance and stay clean so our team can stay healthy,” he said.
Byrd is coming off a season in which he caught a team-high 46 passes for 572 yards and two TDs. He is a part of a potent receiving corps that should be among the best in the Big South Conference.
Smith, who this year was named the Big South Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year and has already graduated, said he knows he must do his part as a team leader.
“Leadership right now is very important, just because we can’t be around the guys all the time,” he said. “Basically, we just have to reiterate to stay six feet apart, wear your mask, try to wash your hands all the time because you never know. Guys might be asymptomatic, so it is better to be safe than sorry.”
For now, the football team has been in somewhat of a bubble with no classes to attend and other students not yet on campus. When the school is up and running in a few weeks, that’s when it could get dicey, Smith said.
“I know (school administrators) have made some accommodations with the classes so we aren’t going to be in class every day,” he said. “Hopefully that will help just trying to limit the amount of contact with the other students, but that definitely will take a toll. If we start the season and someone gets infected, that will be a major impact on the team.”
Coach Chris Willis said everybody — players and coaches alike — have questions about how the season, if there is one, will play out. So far, he said everyone is staying upbeat. He did express disappointment with the NCAA, however.
“They are concerned just like we are,” he said. “What are we going to do if this happens, and we haven’t heard much on Plan A, B, C and D. I’m not talking about our administration. It seems like we don’t get a whole lot of direction from the NCAA. If we wait on them, we might never get an answer.”
He said it was disappointing the NCAA has not taken a more active role.
“All the conferences — you throw in the AD’s, the commissioners and presidents — we’re just trying to put together a season and figure out how to do it. They don’t come out and really don’t tell you if you are playing or not playing. (The NCAA) kind of punted the football, so to speak. The guidelines and stipulations they have to get back on the field for our level is kind of tough, what they are mandating. They are making it very difficult. I don’t know what is going on with that group. You would like to see a little stronger leadership.”
UNA currently has a nine-game schedule in place, but that could drop by one depending on the status of Western Illinois, which is a member of the Missouri Valley Conference. That conference announced it would conduct a spring conference schedule, but left open the option of its members playing games in the fall.
“I’d by lying to you if I said we weren’t watching and paying attention to it,” Willis said. “We are like everybody else, waiting and seeing what is going to develop. It seems there is something each day.”
--
UNA notes
• Smith, a player with NFL aspirations who began his career at Georgia, was disappointed when he heard that UNA’s game at Virginia Tech was canceled. It was a rare opportunity for an FCS player to gain national television exposure.
“I was looking forward to getting that TV time and showing what I can do,” he said. “We don’t get that much being an FCS school. That’s a game I had circled on my schedule.”
• Willis said he could see during the action portion of the first day of practice that players have been paying attention in their preseason meetings.
“You can tell there was time spent in the meeting rooms,” he said. “As a staff, we probably did more on Zoom than in meetings. I think we spent more time with them, and it showed today as far as the execution part. We just have to get in better shape; we’re not there yet.”
UNA was one of the few college football programs that had an entire spring practice, and Willis said he could see the carryover from that at practice Friday.
“Yes, as far as X's and O's,” he said. “The quarterbacks knew what we were running today. We didn’t spend a whole lot of time spent correcting those things. When it comes to executing the play, spring practice, yeah, I could tell a difference.”
