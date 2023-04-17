This week's Shoals sports schedule, according to schedules supplied by the schools. Subject to change.
MONDAY, APRIL 17
UNA Lions
Men's golf at Tunica (Miss.) tournament
Women's golf in ASUN championships (Huntsville)
High school baseball
Marion Co. at Hackleburg, 4 p.m.
Westminster-Huntsville at Florence, 4 p.m.
Wilson at Covenant Chr. (DH), 4 p.m.
Central at Colbert Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Phil Campbell at Lawrence Co. (Ala.), 4:30 p.m.
Red Bay at Hamilton, 4:30 p.m.
Shoals Chr. at Athens Bible, 4:30 p.m.
Vina at Tanner, 4:30 p.m.
West Morgan at Colbert Co., 4:30 p.m.
Brooks at Russellville, 5 p.m.
Collinwood at Wayne Co., 6 p.m.
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) at Tullahoma, 6:30 p.m.
Loretto at Giles Co., 6:30 p.m.
High school softball
Belgreen at Hackleburg, 4:30 p.m.
Central at Colbert Co., 4:30 p.m.
Haleyville at Winston Co., 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Russellville, 4:30 p.m.
Hatton at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Lexington at Lauderdale Co., 4:30 p.m.
Phillips at Brilliant, 4:30 p.m.
Sheffield at Cherokee, 4:30 p.m.
Corinth (Miss.) at Muscle Shoals, 5 p.m.
Wayne Co. at Giles Co., 5 p.m.
Waterloo at Frank Hughes (Tenn.), 5:30 p.m.
Covenant Chr. at Cherokee, 6 p.m.
Lewis Co. at Collinwood, 6 p.m.
High school soccer
Florence (girls) at West Morgan
Haleyville (boys) at Russellville
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) (boys) at Loretto
Russellville (girls) at Haleyville
High school golf
Lauderdale Co., Mars Hill at Florence tournament (Turtle Point)
Muscle Shoals at Cullman tournament (Terri Pines)
High school tennis
Class 4A-5A, Section 8 meet at Russellville (Brooks, Central, Deshler, Haleyville, Rogers, Russellville, Wilson)
Class 1A-3A, Section 4 meet at Cox Creek (date listed as TBA by the AHSAA)
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
UNA Lions
Baseball hosts Belmont, 5 p.m.
Men's golf at Tunica (Miss.) tournament
Women's golf in ASUN championships (Huntsville)
NW-Shoals Patriots
Baseball at Columbia St. (Tenn.), 2 p.m.
High school baseball
Deshler at Lauderdale Co., 4:30 p.m.
Phil Campbell at Red Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Rogers at Colbert Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Wayne Co. at Collinwood, 6 p.m.
Giles Co. at Loretto, 6:30 p.m.
Tullahoma at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.), 6:30 p.m.
High school softball
Tharptown at Addison, 4 p.m.
Belgreen at Colbert Co., 4:30 p.m.
Brooks at Deshler, 4:30 p.m.
Central at Wilson, 4:30 p.m.
Florence at Bob Jones, 4:30 p.m.
Hatton at Lauderdale Co., 4:30 p.m.
Phil Campbell at Colbert Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Phillips at Covenant Chr., 4:30 p.m.
Vina at Hackleburg, 4:30 p.m.
Waterloo at Shoals Chr., 4:30 p.m.
Haleyville at Muscle Shoals, 5 p.m.
Lexington at Rogers, 5 p.m.
Lindsay Lane at Mars Hill, 5 p.m.
Loretto at Summertown, 5 p.m.
Russellville at Ardmore, 5 p.m.
Wayne Co. at Collinwood, 6 p.m.
High school soccer
Austin (boys) at Florence
Mars Hill at Hamilton
Muscle Shoals at West Morgan
Wayne Co. (boys) at Adamsville
Westminster-Huntsville (girls) at Tharptown
High school golf
Hamilton at Fayette Co. tournament
Muscle Shoals at Cullman tournament (Terri Pines)
High school tennis
Class 4A-5A, Section 8 meet at Russellville (Brooks, Central, Deshler, Haleyville, Rogers, Russellville, Wilson)
Class 7A, Section 4 meet at Huntsville (Florence)
Class 1A-3A, Section 4 meet at Cox Creek (date listed as TBA by the AHSAA)
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
High school golf
Lauderdale Co. at White Plains tournament (Silver Lakes)
High school tennis
Class 6A, Section 7 meet at Decatur (Muscle Shoals)
Class 7A, Section 4 meet at Huntsville (Florence)
Class 1A-3A, Section 4 meet at Cox Creek (date listed as TBA by the AHSAA)
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
NW-Shoals Patriots
Baseball at Lawson St. (DH), noon
High school baseball
Adamsville at Wayne Co., 4:15 p.m.
Lewis Co. at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.), 6:30 p.m.
Middle Tenn. Monarchs at Loretto, 6:30 p.m.
High school softball
Brooks at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Carbon Hill at Hamilton, 4:30 p.m.
Deshler at Rogers, 4:30 p.m.
Florence at Lauderdale Co., 4:30 p.m.
Hatton at Mars Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Shoals Chr. at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Tharptown at Colbert Heights (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Vina at Cherokee, 4:30 p.m.
Wilson at Russellville, 4:30 p.m.
Winfield at Phil Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Loretto, 5 p.m.
Muscle Shoals at Hardin Co. (Tenn.), 5 p.m.
Hackleburg at Sulligent, 5:30 p.m.
Collinwood at Richland, 6 p.m.
High school soccer
Columbia at Muscle Shoals
Florence (girls) at Austin
Lawrence Co. at Haleyville
Russellville at Ardmore
West Morgan at Hamilton
High school golf
Central vs. Wilson (Blackberry)
Haleyville vs. Hanceville (Cross Creek)
Lauderdale Co. vs. Brooks (RTJ Shoals)
Mars Hill (boys) vs. Russellville (Twin Pines)
Muscle Shoals vs. Clements (Cypress Lakes)
High school tennis
Class 6A, Section 7 meet at Decatur (Muscle Shoals)
Class 1A-3A, Section 4 meet at Cox Creek (date listed as TBA by the AHSAA)
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
UNA Lions
Baseball hosts Eastern Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Beach volleyball at North Florida
High school baseball
AHSAA 1A-6A playoffs, first round (DH)
Wayne Co. at Summertown, 5 p.m.
Florence at Austin, 5:30 p.m.
Collinwood at Giles Co., 6 p.m.
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) at Lewis Co., 6:30 p.m.
Webb at Loretto, 6:30 p.m.
High school softball
Muscle Shoals hosts tournament (Central, Colbert Co., Colbert Heights, Deshler, Florence, Phil Campbell, Russellville)
Collinwood at Wayne Co., 5 p.m.
Belgreen at Brewer tournament
Brooks, Hatton at Hoover tournament
Haleyville, Hamilton at Carbon Hill tournament
Mars Hill at Athens Bible tournament
Phillips in NAC tournament (Hubbertville)
High school soccer
Mars Hill (boys) at Russellville
High school golf
Mars Hill (girls) vs. Florence (RTJ Shoals)
High school track & field
Lexington at Scottsboro
High school tennis
Class 1A-3A, Section 4 meet at Cox Creek (date listed as TBA by the AHSAA)
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
UNA Lions
Baseball hosts Eastern Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Softball at Austin Peay (DH)
NW-Shoals Patriots
Baseball hosts Lawson St. (DH), 1 p.m.
High school baseball
AHSAA 1A-6A playoffs, first round (if necessary)
Austin at Florence (DH), 1 p.m.
High school softball
Muscle Shoals hosts tournament (Central, Colbert Co., Colbert Heights, Deshler, Florence, Phil Campbell, Russellville)
Collinwood at Wayne Co., 5 p.m.
Belgreen at Brewer tournament
Brooks, Hatton at Hoover tournament
Haleyville, Hamilton at Carbon Hill tournament
Lauderdale Co. at Plainview tournament
Mars Hill at Athens Bible tournament
Phillips in NAC tournament (Hubbertville)
High school track & field
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) at Florence meet
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
UNA Lions
Baseball hosts Eastern Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Softball at Austin Peay
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.