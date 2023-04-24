This week's Shoals sports schedule, according to schedules supplied by the schools. Subject to change.
MONDAY, APRIL 24
High school baseball
Cordova at Deshler, Game 3 of 4A playoff series, noon
Collinwood at Richland, 6 p.m.
Wayne Co. at Santa Fe, 6 p.m.
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) at Marshall Co., 6:30 p.m.
Loretto at Summertown, 6:30 p.m.
High school softball
Belgreen at Deshler (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Brewer at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Brilliant at Vina, 4:30 p.m.
Colbert Heights at Lindsay Lane, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Chr. at Red Bay, 4:30 p.m.
East Lawrence at Hatton, 4:30 p.m.
Hackleburg at Haleyville, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Florence, 4:30 p.m.
Lexington at Loretto, 4 p.m.
Phillips at Shoals Chr., 4:30 p.m.
Tharptown at Phil Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Waterloo at Central, 4:30 p.m.
West Limestone at Wilson, 4:30 p.m.
Mars Hill at Rogers, 5 p.m.
Wayne Co. at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.), 5 p.m.
Summertown at Collinwood, 6 p.m.
High school golf
Central at Lauderdale Co. tournament (Joe Wheeler)
Lauderdale Co. hosts tournament (Joe Wheeler)
High school tennis
AHSAA Class 1A-3A championships in Mobile
AHSAA Class 6A championships in Mobile
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
UNA Lions
Baseball at Murray St.
Men's golf in ASUN championships (Mobile)
High school baseball
Richland at Collinwood, 6 p.m.
Santa Fe at Wayne Co., 6 p.m.
Marshall Co. at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.), 6:30 p.m.
Summertown at Loretto, 6:30 p.m.
High school softball
Brooks at Hatton, 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee at Belgreen, 4:30 p.m.
Florence at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hackleburg at Phil Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Haleyville at Jasper, 4:30 p.m.
Phillips at Lynn, 4:30 p.m.
Russellville at Deshler, 4:30 p.m.
Sheffield at Colbert Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Vina at Tharptown, 4:30 p.m.
Wilson at Waterloo, 4:30 p.m.
East Lawrence at Colbert Co., 4:30 p.m.
Muscle Shoals at Rogers, 5 p.m.
Adamsville at Wayne Co., 5 p.m.
Giles Co. at Loretto, 5 p.m.
Mars Hill at Athens Bible, 5:30 p.m.
Covenant Chr. at Colbert Heights, 6 p.m.
Culleoka at Collinwood, 6 p.m.
Sulligent at Belgreen
High school soccer
Florence (girls) at Bob Jones
Florence (boys) at James Clemens
Russellville at Tharptown
Wayne Co. (boys) at Loretto
High school golf
Hamilton vs. Russellville, Sulligent (Pikeville)
Mars Hill, Muscle Shoals at Florence tournament (RTJ Shoals)
High school tennis
AHSAA Class 1A-3A championships in Mobile
AHSAA Class 6A championships in Mobile
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
UNA Lions
Men's golf in ASUN championships (Mobile)
High school golf
Mars Hill, Muscle Shoals at Florence tournament (RTJ Shoals)
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
UNA Lions
Men's golf in ASUN championships (Mobile)
NW-Shoals Patriots
Softball hosts Shelton St., 2 p.m.
Baseball at Shelton St. (DH), 3 p.m.
High school baseball
Hickman Co. at Wayne Co., 5:30 p.m.
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) at Summertown, 6:30 p.m.
Hardin Co. at Loretto, 6:30 p.m.
High school softball
Central at Colbert Co., 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Winfield, 4:30 p.m.
Hatton at Russellville, 4:30 p.m.
Lauderdale Co. at Florence, 4:30 p.m.
Lexington at Wilson, 4:30 p.m.
Red Bay at Hackleburg, 4:30 p.m.
Rogers at Waterloo, 4:30 p.m.
Sheffield at Tharptown, 4:30 p.m.
Loretto at Lewis Co., 5 p.m.
Adamsville at Collinwood, 5 p.m.
High school soccer
AHSAA Class 6A playoffs, first round
Richland (boys) at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.)
Scotts Hill (boys) at Wayne Co.
High school golf
Hamilton, Phil Campbell, Russellville at Haleyville
High school tennis
AHSAA Class 4A-5A championships in Mobile
AHSAA Class 7A championships in Mobile
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
UNA Lions
Baseball at Jacksonville St., 6 p.m.
High school baseball
AHSAA 1A-6A playoffs, second round (DH)
AHSAA 7A playoffs, first round (DH)
Loretto at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.), noon
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) at Loretto, 6 p.m. (split DH)
Wayne Co. at Lewis Co., 6:30 p.m.
High school softball
AHSAA area tournaments (campus sites)
Florence at Wilson, 4:30 p.m.
Haleyville at Winfield, 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee hosts Colbert Co. tournament
Lauderdale Co. hosts tournament (Lexington, Waterloo)
Mars Hill, Russellville at Westminster-Huntsville tournament
High school soccer
AHSAA Class 6A playoffs, first round
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) (boys) at Columbia Aca.
High school tennis
AHSAA Class 4A-5A championships in Mobile
AHSAA Class 7A championships in Mobile
High school track & field
Class 1A, Section 3 meet at Winfield (Belgreen, Cherokee, Hackleburg, Phillips, Vina)
Class 2A, Section 4 meet at Winfield (Hatton, Lexington, Mars Hill, Red Bay, Sheffield, Tharptown)
Class 3A, Section 4 meet at Winfield (Colbert Co., Colbert Heights, Lauderdale Co., Phil Campbell)
Class 4A, Section 3 meet at Hewitt-Trussville (Haleyville, Hamilton)
Class 4A, Section 4 meet at Scottsboro (Brooks, Central, Deshler, Rogers, Wilson)
Class 5A, Section 4 meet at Scottsboro (Russellville)
Class 6A, Section 4 meet at Fort Payne (Muscle Shoals)
Class 7A, Section 4 meet at Scottsboro (Florence)
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
UNA Lions
Softball hosts Queens (N.C.) (DH), 2 p.m.
Baseball at Jacksonville St., 6 p.m.
NW-Shoals Patriots
Softball at Shelton St., noon
Baseball hosts Shelton St. (DH), 1 p.m.
High school baseball
AHSAA 1A-6A playoffs, second round (if necessary)
Collinwood at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.), 6 p.m.
High school softball
AHSAA area tournaments (campus sites)
Cherokee hosts Colbert Co. tournament
Haleyville at Northside tournament
Lauderdale Co. hosts tournament (Lexington, Waterloo)
Mars Hill, Russellville at Westminster-Huntsville tournament
High school track & field
Class 1A, Section 3 meet at Winfield (Belgreen, Cherokee, Hackleburg, Phillips, Vina)
Class 2A, Section 4 meet at Winfield (Hatton, Lexington, Mars Hill, Red Bay, Sheffield, Tharptown)
Class 3A, Section 4 meet at Winfield (Colbert Co., Colbert Heights, Lauderdale Co., Phil Campbell)
Class 4A, Section 3 meet at Hewitt-Trussville (Haleyville, Hamilton)
Class 4A, Section 4 meet at Scottsboro (Brooks, Central, Deshler, Rogers, Wilson)
Class 5A, Section 4 meet at Scottsboro (Russellville)
Class 6A, Section 4 meet at Fort Payne (Muscle Shoals)
Class 7A, Section 4 meet at Scottsboro (Florence)
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
UNA Lions
Softball hosts Queens (N.C.), noon
Baseball at Jacksonville St., 1 p.m.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.