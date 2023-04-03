This week's Shoals sports schedule, according to schedules supplied by the schools. Subject to change.
MONDAY, APRIL 3
UNA Lions
Men's golf at Sam Houston St. tournament
Women's golf at Eastern Kentucky tournament
High school baseball
Central at Mars Hill, 4 p.m.
Cherokee at Covenant Chr., 4 p.m.
Hackleburg at Phil Campbell, 4 p.m.
Colbert Co. at Red Bay, 4 p.m.
Haleyville at Hamilton, 4:30 p.m.
Shoals Chr. at Waterloo, 4:30 p.m.
Athens at Russellville, 4:30 p.m.
Grissom at Florence, 4:30 p.m.
Hampshire at Wayne Co., 5:30 p.m.
Culleoka at Collinwood, 6 p.m.
Loretto at Mount Pleasant, 6:30 p.m.
Page at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.), 6:30 p.m.
High school softball
Colbert Heights at Colbert Co., 4:30 p.m.
Lauderdale Co. at Deshler, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Carbon Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Lexington at East Limestone, 4:30 p.m.
Loretto at Mars Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Sheffield at Covenant Chr., 4:30 p.m.
Shoals Chr. at Brilliant, 4:30 p.m.
Wilson at West Limestone, 4:30 p.m.
Ardmore at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Frank Hughes at Wayne Co., 5:30 p.m.
Collinwood at Lewis Co., 6 p.m.
Belgreen at Marion Co.
Vina at Freeport (Fla.) tournament
High school soccer
Hamilton at West Point
Mars Hill (boys) at Florence
Wayne Co. (boys) at Decatur Co.-Riverside
High school golf
Central, Lauderdale Co., Mars Hill in Lauderdale Co. tournament (Turtle Point)
Haleyville at Jasper
High school tennis
Brooks vs. Central (Veterans Park)
Lauderdale Co. at Athens
Muscle Shoals at Deshler
Wilson at Haleyville
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
UNA Lions
Baseball hosts Samford, 5 p.m.
Beach volleyball at Tenn.-Martin
Men's golf at Sam Houston St. tournament
Women's golf at Eastern Kentucky tournament
NW-Shoals Patriots
Softball at Columbia St. (Tenn.) (DH), 2 p.m.
High school baseball
Colbert Heights at Deshler, 4 p.m.
Waterloo at Shoals Chr., 4 p.m.
Covenant Chr. at Cherokee (DH), 4 p.m.
Lexington at Mars Hill, 4 p.m.
Vina at Hackleburg, 4 p.m.
Belgreen at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Florence at Phil Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Russellville, 4:30 p.m.
Lauderdale Co. at Clements, 4:30 p.m.
Tharptown at Sheffield, 4:30 p.m.
Belgreen at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Cullman at Muscle Shoals, 4:30 p.m.
East Lawrence at Haleyville, 4:30 p.m.
West Limestone vs. Brooks, 4:30 p.m. (Lauderdale Co.)
Wilson at Athens, 5 p.m.
Wayne Co. at Hampshire, 5:30 p.m.
Collinwood at Culleoka, 6 p.m.
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) at Page, 6:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Loretto, 6:30 p.m.
High school softball
Central at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Florence at Austin, 4:30 p.m.
Haleyville at Hackleburg, 4:30 p.m.
Phillips at Lynn, 4:30 p.m.
Shoals Chr. at Cherokee, 4:30 p.m.
Waterloo at Covenant Chr., 4:30 p.m.
Wilson at Deshler, 4:30 p.m.
Clements at Lauderdale Co., 4:30 p.m.
Cordova at Hamilton, 4:30 p.m.
Lawrence Co. (Ala.) at Hatton, 4:30 p.m.
disco night Mars Hill at Colbert Co., 4:30 p.m.
Colbert Heights at Winfield, 5 p.m.
Muscle Shoals at Decatur, 5 p.m.
Wayne Co. at Loretto, 5 p.m.
Richland at Collinwood, 6 p.m.
Vina at Freeport (Fla.) tournament
High school soccer
Athens (girls) at Florence
Cullman at Muscle Shoals
East Lawrence (boys) at Mars Hill
Loretto (boys) at Wayne Co.
Marshall Co. (boys) at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.)
High school golf
Haleyville, Hamilton at Jasper tournament
Lauderdale Co., Muscle Shoals at RTJ Hampton Cove tournament
Mars Hill at Blackberry tournament
High school tennis
Brooks vs. Wilson (Veterans Park)
Central at Deshler
Covenant Chr. vs. Shoals Chr. (Sheffield)
Lauderdale Co. at Russellville
Lee-Huntsville at Florence
Mars Hill (girls) at Fayette Co.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
High school track & field
Hackleburg, Phillips in Marion Co. meet (Winfield)
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
UNA Lions
Baseball hosts Lipscomb, 6 p.m.
Men's tennis hosts Jacksonville St.
Women's tennis hosts Lipscomb
NW-Shoals Patriots
Baseball at Bevill St. (DH), noon
Softball hosts Bevill St. (DH), 2 p.m.
High school baseball
Hackleburg at Vina, 4 p.m.
Brooks at West Limestone (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Haleyville at East Lawrence (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Mars Hill at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.
Muscle Shoals at Cullman (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Phil Campbell at Colbert Co., 4:30 p.m.
Phillips at Belgreen, 4:30 p.m.
Sheffield at Tharptown, 4:30 p.m.
Clements at Lauderdale Co. (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Colbert Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Shoals Chr. at Rogers, 4:30 p.m.
Wayne Co. at Hickman Co., 5:30 p.m.
Russellville at Loretto, 6 p.m.
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) co-hosts tournament with Summertown
High school softball
Brooks, Central, Florence, Lauderdale Co., Lexington, Mars Hill, Rogers, Waterloo, Wilson in Lauderdale Co. tournament
Deshler at Muscle Shoals, 4 p.m.
Covenant Chr. at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Haleyville, 4:30 p.m.
Sheffield at Colbert Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Chr. at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Hatton at Winfield tournament
Russellville at Auburn tournament
Vina at South Walton Beach (Fla.)
High school soccer
Haleyville at Hamilton
Mars Hill at West Limestone
Muscle Shoals at Athens
James Clemens (boys) at Florence
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) (boys) at Page
High school golf
Haleyville vs. Deshler (Cypress Lakes)
Lauderdale Co. vs. Central, Lexington (Blackberry)
Muscle Shoals vs. Florence (RTJ Shoals)
High school tennis
Central vs. Haleyville (Royal)
Covenant Chr. at Fayette Co.
Grissom at Florence
Lexington (girls) at Mars Hill
Muscle Shoals at Decatur
Russellville at Hartselle
Wilson vs. Deshler (Veterans)
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
UNA Lions
Softball at Kennesaw St. (DH), 3 p.m.
Baseball hosts Lipscomb, 6 p.m.
Beach volleyball hosts home match
High school baseball
Deshler at Central, 1 p.m.
Colbert Heights at Lindsay Lane, 2 p.m.
Hackleburg at Marion Co., 4 p.m.
Colbert Co. at Phil Campbell (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Rogers at Shoals Chr., 4:30 p.m.
Belgreen at Hatton, 5 p.m.
Hamilton at Wilson, 5:30 p.m.
James Clemens at Florence, 5:30 p.m.
Cherokee vs. Tanner
Lexington at Elkmont
Red Bay vs. Hokes Bluff (Jacksonville St.)
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) co-hosts tournament with Summertown (Loretto)
High school softball
Brooks, Central, Florence, Lauderdale Co., Lexington, Mars Hill, Rogers, Waterloo, Wilson in Lauderdale Co. tournament
Collinwood at Adamsville, 1 p.m.
Haleyville at Lamar Co. tournament
Hatton at Winfield tournament
Muscle Shoals at Sparkman tournament
Russellville at Auburn tournament
High school tennis
Brooks at Deshler
Muscle Shoals hosts tournament
High school track & field
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) at Athens (Ala.) meet
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
UNA Lions
Softball at Kennesaw St., 11 a.m.
Baseball hosts Lipscomb, 2 p.m.
Men's tennis hosts Lipscomb
NW-Shoals Patriots
Baseball hosts Bevill St. (DH), 1 p.m.
Softball at Bevill St. (DH), 1 p.m.
High school baseball
Lauderdale Co. at Mars Hill (DH), 11 a.m.
Shoals Chr. at Whitesburg Chr., 11 a.m.
Brooks at Colbert Heights, noon
Central at Deshler (DH), 1 p.m.
Florence at James Clemens (DH), 1 p.m.
Wilson at Hamilton (DH), 1 p.m.
Red Bay vs. Glencoe (Jacksonville St.)
Russellville at Etowah
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) co-hosts tournament with Summertown
High school softball
Brooks, Central, Florence, Lauderdale Co., Lexington, Mars Hill, Rogers, Waterloo, Wilson in Lauderdale Co. tournament
Sheffield at Shoals Chr., 10 a.m.
Covenant Chr. at Shoals Chr., 1 p.m.
Hackleburg in NAC tournament (Hubbertville)
Haleyville at Lamar Co. tournament
Hatton at Winfield tournament
Muscle Shoals at Sparkman tournament
Russellville at Auburn tournament
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
No local events.
