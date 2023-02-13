This week's Shoals sports schedule, according to schedules supplied by the schools. Subject to change.
MONDAY
UNA Lions
Women’s basketball hosts Central Arkansas, 3 p.m.
High school basketball
AHSAA girls subregionals
TSSAA girls district tournaments
High school soccer
East Lawrence (boys) at Haleyville
High school tennis
Central vs. Lauderdale Co. (Veterans Park)
Madison Aca. at Florence
Muscle Shoals at Russellville
TUESDAY
NW-Shoals Patriots
Baseball hosts Freed-Hardeman JV, 2 p.m.
Softball vs. NE Mississippi (UNA) (DH), 2 p.m.
High school basketball
AHSAA subregionals
TSSAA boys district tournaments
High school soccer
Florence (girls) at Athens
Muscle Shoals (boys) at Haleyville
Russellville (boys) at Florence
Tharptown at Mars Hill
West Point at Hamilton
High school tennis
Brooks vs. Shoals Chr. (Veterans Park)
Covenant Chr. vs. Wilson (Sheffield)
WEDNESDAY
No local events.
THURSDAY
UNA Lions
Women's basketball at Eastern Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Men's basketball at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.
High school basketball
AHSAA Northwest Regional at Wallace St.-Hanceville (7A semifinals, 1A semifinals)
TSSAA district tournaments
High school baseball
Hackleburg at Sheffield, 4 p.m.
Rogers at East Limestone, 4:30 p.m.
Russellville at Florence, 4:30 p.m.
Tanner at Shoals Chr., 4:30 p.m.
Tharptown at Deshler, 6:30 p.m.
High school softball
Phillips at Tharptown, 4 p.m.
Brooks at Sparkman, 4:30 p.m.
Addison at Cherokee, 4:30 p.m.
High school soccer
Alabama Cyber Tech at Tharptown
Florence (boys) at Haleyville
Florence (girls) at East Limestone
Lawrence Co. (Ala.) at Muscle Shoals
Mars Hill (girls) at Russellville
High school golf
Mars Hill (boys) vs. Florence (Blackberry)
High school tennis
Covenant Chr. vs. Central (Sheffield)
Muscle Shoals at Hartselle
Russellville at Cullman
High school wrestling
AHSAA championships at Von Braun Center, Huntsville
FRIDAY
UNA Lions
Softball vs. Bradley (Nashville), 1 p.m.
Baseball hosts Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Men's tennis hosts Chattanooga
Women's tennis hosts SE Missouri St.
NW-Shoals Patriots
Baseball hosts Mineral Area (Mo.) (DH), 1 p.m.
High school basketball
AHSAA Northwest Regional at Wallace St.-Hanceville (6A semifinals, 2A semifinals)
TSSAA district tournaments
High school baseball
Colbert Heights at Wilson, 4 p.m.
Hackleburg at Sheffield, 4 p.m.
Russellville at Austin, 4:30 p.m.
Tharptown at Hatton, 4:30 p.m.
Vina at Shoals Chr., 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee at Lexington, 5:30 p.m.
High school softball
Brooks at Vestavia Hills tournament
Rogers at Prattville tournament
High school soccer
East Limestone at Hamilton
Grissom (boys) at Russellville
Mars Hill (boys) at Austin
Russellville (girls) at Cullman
High school tennis
Central vs. Priceville (Cox Creek)
Deshler at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa tournament
High school wrestling
AHSAA championships at Von Braun Center, Huntsville
SATURDAY
UNA Lions
Softball vs. Bradley (Nashville), 10 a.m.
Softball at Tennessee St., noon
Women's basketball at Bellarmine, 1 p.m.
Baseball hosts Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Men's basketball at Eastern Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Men's tennis hosts Jackson St.
Women's tennis hosts Jackson St.
NW-Shoals Patriots
Baseball hosts Mineral Area (Mo.) (DH), 1 p.m.
Softball at NE Mississippi tournament
High school basketball
AHSAA Northwest Regional at Wallace St.-Hanceville (3A semifinals, 4A semifinals)
High school baseball
Tharptown at Phil Campbell, 11 a.m.
Belgreen at Colbert Heights, 11 a.m.
Hubbertville at Hackleburg, 11 a.m.
Meek at Sheffield (DH), 11 a.m.
West Point at Colbert Co., 11 a.m.
Lawrence Co. (Ala.) at Deshler, noon
Wilson at Madison Co., 2 p.m.
Muscle Shoals at Deshler, 2:30 p.m.
East Lawrence at Colbert Co., 3 p.m.
Thrasher (Miss.) at Vina, 4:30 p.m.
Muscle Shoals vs. Lawrence Co. (Ala.)
High school softball
Brooks at Vestavia Hills tournament
Cherokee, Vina at Belmont (Miss.) tournament
Rogers at Prattville tournament
High school tennis
Deshler at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa tournament
High school wrestling
AHSAA championships at Von Braun Center, Huntsville
SUNDAY
UNA Lions
Baseball hosts Milwaukee, noon
Softball vs. Alabama A&M (Nashville), 2 p.m.
NW-Shoals Patriots
Softball vs. Lakeland (UNA) (DH), 11 a.m.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.