This week's Shoals sports schedule, according to schedules supplied by the schools. Subject to change.
MONDAY
High school basketball
AHSAA Northwest Regional (Hanceville)
TSSAA district tournaments
High school baseball
Hackleburg at Lynn, 11 a.m.
Itawamba (Miss.) at Hamilton, 11 a.m.
Colbert Heights at Central, noon
Phil Campbell at Hamilton, noon
Cherokee at Sheffield (DH), noon
Hackleburg vs. South Lamar (Lynn), 1 p.m.
Hatton at Belgreen, 1 p.m.
Phil Campbell vs. Fulton (Miss.) (Hamilton), 2 p.m.
Tanner at Vina, 4:30 p.m.
Russellville at Oxford (DH)
High school softball
Brooks at Hoover (DH), 2 p.m.
Muscle Shoals at NE Mississippi CC tournament
High school soccer
Haleyville (boys) at East Lawrence
TUESDAY
UNA Lions
Women’s basketball at Central Arkansas, 3 p.m.
Baseball vs. Auburn (Toyota Field), 6 p.m.
NW-Shoals Patriots
Baseball at Freed-Hardeman JV, 2 p.m.
High school basketball
AHSAA Northwest Regional (Hanceville)
TSSAA district tournaments
High school baseball
Colbert Heights at Mars Hill, 4 p.m.
Muscle Shoals at Athens, 4:30 p.m.
Phillips at Hubbertville, 4:30 p.m.
Rogers at Elkmont, 4:30 p.m.
Shoals Chr. at Brilliant, 4:30 p.m.
Wilson at Colbert Co., 4:30 p.m.
East Lawrence at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Jemison-Huntsville at Cherokee, 4:30 p.m.
Tremont (Miss.) at Vina, 4:30 p.m.
Addison at Deshler, 6:30 p.m.
High school softball
Rogers at Lexington, 4 p.m.
Tharptown at Sheffield, 4:30 p.m.
Belmont (Miss.) at Cherokee, 4:30 p.m.
Mars Hill at Russellville, 4:30 p.m.
High school soccer
Florence (girls) at James Clemens
Huntsville (boys) at Florence
Mars Hill (girls) at Athens
Muscle Shoals at Haleyville
Russellville at West Point
Tharptown at Elkmont
High school tennis
Brooks vs. Priceville (Joe Wheeler)
Central vs. Rogers (Cox Creek)
Florence at Russellville
Lauderdale Co. (girls) at Westminster-Huntsville
Wilson at West Point
WEDNESDAY
UNA Lions
Men's basketball hosts Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
High school basketball
AHSAA Northwest Regional (Hanceville)
THURSDAY
UNA Lions
Women's basketball hosts Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
NW-Shoals Patriots
Softball at Coastal Alabama (DH), 3 p.m.
High school basketball
AHSAA Northwest Regional (Hanceville)
High school baseball
Archbishop Hannan (La.) at Haleyville, 2 p.m.
Deshler at Colbert Heights, 4 p.m.
Jemison-Huntsville at Sheffield, 4 p.m.
Winfield at Hackleburg, 4 p.m.
Central at Colbert Co., 4:30 p.m.
Phillips at Winston Co., 4:30 p.m.
Vina at Hubbertville, 4:30 p.m.
Athens at Florence, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Chr. at Tharptown, 4:30 p.m.
Lawrence Co. (Ala.) at Phil Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Red Bay at Belmont (Miss.), 5 p.m.
Waterloo at Wilson, 5 p.m.
Belgreen at Cherokee, 6 p.m.
Fayette Co. at Haleyville, 6:30 p.m.
West Limestone at Lexington
High school softball
Colbert Co. at East Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.
Mars Hill at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.
Phillips at Vina, 4:30 p.m.
Russellville at Haleyville, 4:30 p.m.
Tharptown at Colbert Co. (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee at Sheffield, 4:30 p.m.
Lynn at Hamilton, 4:30 p.m.
Hatton at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa tournament
High school soccer
Decatur at Muscle Shoals
Haleyville at Lawrence Co.
High school tennis
Athens at Muscle Shoals
Austin at Florence
Brooks at Grissom
Wilson vs. Rogers (Veterans)
FRIDAY
UNA Lions
Baseball hosts Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.
Men's basketball hosts Jacksonville St., 6 p.m.
Women's tennis at Troy
NW-Shoals Patriots
Softball at Bishop St. (DH), noon
Baseball at Coastal Alabama, 5 p.m.
High school baseball
Hackleburg at Haleyville, 4 p.m.
Lauderdale Co. at Wilson, 4 p.m.
Rogers at Colbert Co., 4:30 p.m.
Shoals Chr. at Tharptown, 4:30 p.m.
Bob Jones at Muscle Shoals, 5 p.m.
Thrasher (Miss.) at Cherokee, 5 p.m.
Hamilton at Itawamba (Miss.), 6 p.m.
Russellville at Faith-Mobile, 6 p.m.
High school softball
Belgreen, Lexington at Falkville tournament
Hackleburg, Hamilton at Lynn tournament
Hatton, Russellville at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa tournament
High school soccer
Florence (boys) hosts tournament: Russellville, Tharptown
Tanner at Hamilton
High school tennis
Central vs. Russellville (Veterans Park)
Muscle Shoals at Bob Jones
Russellville at Central
SATURDAY
UNA Lions
Softball at Samford, 11 a.m.
Softball vs. Southern Indiana (Homewood), 1:30 p.m.
Baseball hosts Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Women's basketball hosts North Florida, 5 p.m.
Beach volleyball at Tulane
Beach volleyball vs. LSU (Tulane)
Women's tennis at Alabama St.
NW-Shoals Patriots
Baseball at Coastal Alabama (DH), noon
High school baseball
Tharptown at Winston Co., 11 a.m.
Buckhorn at Wilson, 11 a.m.
Hatton at Colbert Heights, 11 a.m.
Whitesburg Chr. at Shoals Chr., 11 a.m.
Russellville at Saraland (DH), 11:30 a.m.
Sulligent at Hamilton, noon
Covenant Chr. at Colbert Heights, 1 p.m.
Florence vs. Buckhorn (Wilson), 1 p.m.
Phillips at Phil Campbell, 1 p.m.
Tharptown vs. Good Hope (Winston Co.), 1 p.m.
Phillips at Phil Campbell, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Mars Hill, 2 p.m.
Central vs. Scottsboro (Etowah), 2:30 p.m.
Covenant Chr. vs. Hatton (Colbert Heights), 3 p.m.
Florence at Wilson, 3 p.m.
Central at Etowah, 5 p.m.
Deshler at West Point (DH)
Haleyville at Winfield
High school softball
Belgreen, Lexington at Falkville tournament
Hackleburg, Hamilton at Lynn tournament
Hatton, Russellville at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa tournament
High school soccer
Florence (boys) hosts tournament: Russellville, Tharptown
Haleyville (girls), Hamilton (girls) at New Hope tournament
High school tennis
Deshler, Muscle Shoals at Decatur tournament
Russellville hosts tournament
High school track & field
Haleyville, Lexington, Phillips at Winfield meet
SUNDAY
UNA Lions
Softball vs. Southern Indiana (Homewood), 12:30 p.m.
Baseball hosts Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Softball vs. IUPUI (Homewood), 3 p.m.
Beach volleyball vs. New Orleans (Tulane)
Beach volleyball vs. Nicholls (Tulane)
Women's golf at Charleston Southern tournament
NW-Shoals Patriots
Softball vs. Olney Central (Ill.) (UNA) (DH), 11 a.m.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.