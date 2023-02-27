This week's Shoals sports schedule, according to schedules supplied by the schools. Subject to change.
MONDAY
UNA Lions
Men's golf at Diamondhead (Miss.) tournament
Women's golf at Charleston Southern tournament
High school basketball
AHSAA state tournament (Birmingham)
TSSAA region tournaments (girls semifinals)
High school baseball
Sheffield at Shoals Chr., 4 p.m.
Lynn at Hackleburg, 4 p.m.
Rogers at Hatton, 4:30 p.m.
Austin at Muscle Shoals, 4:30 p.m.
Lexington at Clements
High school softball
Lexington at Madison Aca. (DH), 4 p.m.
Brooks at Ardmore, 4:30 p.m.
Hackleburg at Red Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Cordova, 4:30 p.m.
Lindsay Lane at Rogers, 5 p.m.
Vina at Tremont (Miss.), 6 p.m.
High school soccer
East Limestone (boys) at Russellville
Hamilton at West Morgan
Russellville (girls) at East Limestone
Tharptown (boys) at Muscle Shoals
High school golf
Mars Hill (boys) at Blackberry tournament
High school tennis
Brooks (girls) at Mars Hill
Jasper at Muscle Shoals
Wilson vs. Russellville (Veterans)
TUESDAY
UNA Lions
Men’s basketball at Eastern Kentucky in ASUN quarterfinals
Men's golf at Diamondhead (Miss.) tournament
Women's golf at Charleston Southern tournament
NW-Shoals Patriots
Softball vs. Itawamba (Miss.) (UNA) (DH), 2 p.m.
High school basketball
AHSAA state tournament (Birmingham)
TSSAA region tournaments (boys semifinals)
High school baseball
Brooks at Central, 4 p.m.
Clements at Sheffield, 4 p.m.
Hackleburg at Lamar Co., 4 p.m.
Wilson at Colbert Heights, 4 p.m.
Cherokee at Belgreen, 4:30 p.m.
Colbert Co. at Deshler, 4:30 p.m.
Haleyville at Marion Co., 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Phil Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Ardmore at Lauderdale Co., 4:30 p.m.
Hubbertville at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Lawrence Co. (Ala.) at Florence, 4:30 p.m.
Lexington at Shoals Chr., 4:30 p.m.
Smithville (Miss.) at Vina, 4:30 p.m.
Russellville at Decatur
High school softball
Hatton at East Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.
Phil Campbell at Hackleburg, 4:30 p.m.
Russellville at West Morgan, 4:30 p.m.
Waterloo at Rogers, 4:30 p.m.
Wilson at Muscle Shoals, 4:30 p.m.
Belmont (Miss.) at Vina, 4:30 p.m.
Northside at Haleyville, 4:30 p.m.
Red Bay at Belgreen
High school soccer
Mars Hill (girls) at Florence
Tharptown at Clements
High school tennis
Brooks vs. Covenant Chr. (Sheffield)
Central vs. Wilson (Veterans Park)
Columbia at Muscle Shoals
Hartselle at Florence
Rogers (girls) at Mars Hill
WEDNESDAY
UNA Lions
Women’s basketball at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
High school basketball
AHSAA state tournament (Birmingham)
TSSAA region tournament championships
THURSDAY
UNA Lions
Men’s basketball potentially in ASUN semifinals
NW-Shoals Patriots
Softball at Marion Military (DH), noon
Baseball hosts Frontier (Ill.) (DH), 1 p.m.
High school basketball
AHSAA state tournament (Birmingham)
TSSAA region tournament championships
High school baseball
Brooks at Lauderdale Co., 4 p.m.
Central at Covenant Chr., 4 p.m.
Colbert Heights at Hatton, 4 p.m.
Shoals Chr. at Sheffield, 4 p.m.
Hamilton at Fayette Co., 4:30 p.m.
Mars Hill at Colbert Co., 4:30 p.m.
Red Bay at Phil Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Rogers at Clements, 4:30 p.m.
Tharptown at Belgreen, 4:30 p.m.
Vina at Brilliant (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Marion Co. at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Winfield at Haleyville, 4:30 p.m.
East Lawrence at Deshler, 6:30 p.m.
Florence at Hoover tournament
High school softball
Colbert Heights at Covenant Chr., 4 p.m.
Tharptown at Vina, 4 p.m.
Hackleburg at Brilliant, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Lynn, 4:30 p.m.
Hatton at West Morgan, 4:30 p.m.
Muscle Shoals at Haleyville, 4:30 p.m.
Phil Campbell at Belgreen, 4:30 p.m.
Rogers at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Shoals Chr. at Sheffield, 4:30 p.m.
Waterloo at Colbert Co., 4:30 p.m.
High school soccer
Florence (boys) at Russellville
Randolph at Muscle Shoals
High school golf
Central vs. Wilson (Blackberry)
High school tennis
Brooks at West Point
Covenant Chr. vs. Rogers (Sheffield)
Florence at Huntsville
Lexington at Lauderdale Co.
Wilson vs. Priceville (Royal Avenue)
FRIDAY
UNA Lions
Baseball at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
High school basketball
AHSAA state tournament (Birmingham)
High school baseball
Hubbertville at Hackleburg, 4 p.m.
Belmont (Miss.) at Red Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee at Colbert Co., 4:30 p.m.
Clements at Rogers, 4:30 p.m.
Decatur Heritage at Colbert Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Marion Co. at Haleyville, 4:30 p.m.
Shoals Chr. at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.
Tharptown at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Wilson at Sheffield, 5 p.m.
Florence at Hoover tournament
High school softball
Hackleburg at Hamilton, 2 p.m.
Colbert Co. at Clements, 4:30 p.m.
Florence at Tuscaloosa tournament, 4:30 p.m.
Belgreen hosts tournament (Central, Cherokee, Deshler, Mars Hill, Phil Campbell, Sheffield, Tharptown, Vina, Wilson)
Haleyville, Hatton at Hewitt-Trussville tournament
Muscle Shoals at Corinth (Miss.) tournament
Rogers at Decatur tournament
Russellville at Wetumpka tournament
High school soccer
Florence (girls), Hamilton, Mars Hill (boys), Muscle Shoals, Russellville (girls) at West Morgan tournament
Clements at Tharptown
High school tennis
Central vs. West Point (Cox Creek)
Florence, Muscle Shoals, Wilson at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa tournament
High school track & field
Hackleburg, Phillips at Russellville meet
SATURDAY
UNA Lions
Beach volleyball vs. Tusculum (LSU), 11 a.m.
Baseball at Cincinnati (DH), noon
Beach volleyball vs. South Carolina (LSU), 2 p.m.
Softball hosts Western Michigan (DH), 2 p.m.
Beach volleyball vs. SE Louisiana (LSU), 6 p.m.
NW-Shoals Patriots
Softball hosts Marion Military (DH), 1 p.m.
High school basketball
AHSAA state tournament (Birmingham)
TSSAA girls substate games (campus sites)
High school baseball
Madison Co. at Deshler, 10:30 a.m.
Colbert Heights at Belgreen, 11 a.m.
Hanceville at Tharptown, 11 a.m.
Lawrence Co. (Ala.) at Central, 11 a.m.
Hackleburg vs. Whitesburg Chr. (UAH), 11:30 a.m.
Russellville vs. St. Clair Co. (Guntersville), 12:30 p.m.
Buckhorn at Muscle Shoals (DH), 1 p.m.
Haleyville vs. Cleveland (Decatur Heritage), 1:30 p.m.
Lauderdale Co. vs. Section (St. John Paul II), 1:30 p.m.
Phil Campbell vs. Lawrence Co. (Ala.) (Central), 1:30 p.m.
Red Bay vs. Addison (Hatton), 2 p.m.
Winfield at Deshler, 2:30 p.m.
Russellville at Guntersville, 3 p.m.
Sulligent at Tharptown, 3 p.m.
Haleyville at Decatur Heritage, 4 p.m.
Lauderdale Co. at St. John Paul II, 4 p.m.
Phil Campbell at Central, 4 p.m.
Red Bay at Hatton, 4:30 p.m.
Brooks at Arab
Covenant Chr. at Danville
Covenant Chr. vs. East Lawrence (Danville)
Florence at Hoover tournament
Hamilton vs. Scottsboro (Madison)
Hamilton vs. West Point (Madison)
Vina at Tremont
High school softball
Belgreen hosts tournament (Central, Cherokee, Deshler, Mars Hill, Phil Campbell, Sheffield, Tharptown, Vina, Wilson)
Florence at Tuscaloosa tournament
Haleyville, Hatton at Hewitt-Trussville tournament
Muscle Shoals at Corinth (Miss.) tournament
Rogers at Decatur tournament
Russellville at Wetumpka tournament
High school soccer
Florence (girls), Hamilton, Mars Hill (boys), Muscle Shoals, Russellville (girls) at West Morgan tournament
High school tennis
Florence, Muscle Shoals, Wilson at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa tournament
SUNDAY
UNA Lions
Men’s basketball potentially in ASUN championship
Beach volleyball vs. UAB (LSU), 8 a.m.
Beach volleyball at LSU, 10 a.m.
Baseball at Cincinnati, noon
Softball hosts Western Michigan, noon
Men's tennis hosts Alabama St.
Women's tennis hosts Murray St.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.