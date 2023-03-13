This week's Shoals sports schedule, according to schedules supplied by the schools. Subject to change.
MONDAY
UNA Lions
Women's golf at Tennessee Tech tournament
NW-Shoals Patriots
Baseball at Birmingham-Southern JV, 4 p.m.
High school baseball
Waterloo at Covenant Chr., 3:30 p.m.
Mars Hill at Florence, 4 p.m.
Colbert Heights at Hackleburg, 4 p.m.
Shoals Chr. at Cherokee, 4:30 p.m.
Vina at Red Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Frank Hughes at Wayne Co. (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Rogers at Collinwood, 6 p.m.
Loretto at Spring Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia Aca. at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.), 6:30 p.m.
High school softball
Wilson at Florence, 4 p.m.
Colbert Co. at Colbert Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Deshler at Russellville, 4:30 p.m.
Hatton at Lawrence Co. (Ala.), 4:30 p.m.
Lauderdale Co. at Clements, 4:30 p.m.
Vina at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Belgreen at Phil Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Brilliant at Hackleburg, 4:30 p.m.
East Limestone at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.
Winfield at Haleyville, 4:30 p.m.
Frank Hughes at Collinwood, 6 p.m.
High school soccer
Florence at Tharptown
Hamilton at West Limestone
Russellville (boys) at Mars Hill
High school golf
Central at Blackberry tournament
Haleyville, Mars Hill (girls), Muscle Shoals in Cypress Lakes tournament
Hamilton at Fayette Co.
Lauderdale Co. vs. Wilson, Lexington (Joe Wheeler)
High school tennis
Covenant Chr. vs. Lauderdale Co. (Sheffield)
Mars Hill (girls) vs. Shoals Chr. (Veterans Park)
Muscle Shoals at Deshler
Russellville hosts Rogers, Haleyville
McNairy Central (Tenn.) at Florence
Muscle Shoals at Deshler
High school track & field
Haleyville at Russellville meet
TUESDAY
UNA Lions
Baseball hosts Murray St., 4 p.m.
Softball hosts Alabama, 6 p.m. (Sportsplex)
Women's golf at Tennessee Tech tournament
High school baseball
Red Bay at Mars Hill, 4 p.m.
Brooks at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.), 4:30 p.m.
Central at East Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee at Shoals Chr., 4:30 p.m.
Colbert Co. at West Morgan, 4:30 p.m.
Florence at Russellville, 4:30 p.m.
Lauderdale Co. at Ardmore, 4:30 p.m.
Phil Campbell at Muscle Shoals, 4:30 p.m.
Sheffield at Belgreen, 4:30 p.m.
Wilson at West Limestone, 4:30 p.m.
Clements at Colbert Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Winfield at Hamilton, 4:30 p.m.
Winston Co. at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Collinwood at Rogers, 5 p.m.
Covenant Chr. at Waterloo, 5 p.m.
Deshler vs. Pontotoc (Miss.) (NE Miss. CC), 5:30 p.m.
Tharptown at Lexington, 5:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Loretto, 6:30 p.m.
Deshler vs. Hardin Co. (Tenn.) (NE Miss. CC), 8 p.m.
Haleyville at Priceville
High school softball
Colbert Co. at Mars Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Deshler at Central, 3:30 p.m.
Rogers at Wilson, 4 p.m.
Red Bay at Tharptown, 4 p.m.
Cherokee at Colbert Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Chr. at Sheffield, 4:30 p.m.
Hackleburg at Belgreen, 4:30 p.m.
Phil Campbell at Carbon Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee at Colbert Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Curry at Hamilton, 4:30 p.m.
Vina at Shoals Chr., 4:30 p.m.
West Morgan at Hatton, 4:30 p.m.
Collinwood at Hardin Co., 5 p.m.
Hartselle at Muscle Shoals, 5 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Wayne Co., 5 p.m.
Frank Hughes (Tenn.) at Waterloo, 5:30 p.m.
High school soccer
Haleyville at West Morgan
Mars Hill (boys) at East Lawrence
Muscle Shoals at Elkmont
West Morgan (boys) at Haleyville
High school golf
Haleyville, Mars Hill (girls), Muscle Shoals in Cypress Lakes tournament
Lauderdale Co. vs. Lexington (Joe Wheeler)
Mars Hill (boys) vs. Russellville, Central (Blackberry)
High school tennis
Covenant Chr. vs. Shoals Chr. (Royal Avenue)
Jasper at Russellville
Muscle Shoals at Florence
Wilson at Deshler
WEDNESDAY
UNA Lions
Beach volleyball hosts Tenn.-Martin
Women's tennis hosts Alabama A&M
High school softball
Sparkman at Brooks, 2 p.m.
High school tennis
Brooks vs. Central (Veterans Park)
High school track & field
Hackleburg, Phillips at NAC meet (Winfield)
THURSDAY
NW-Shoals Patriots
Baseball hosts Southern Union (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball at Southern Union (DH), 2 p.m.
High school baseball
Colbert Co. at Brooks, 4 p.m.
Colbert Heights at Sheffield, 4 p.m.
Mars Hill at Red Bay (DH), 4 p.m.
Russellville at James Clemens, 4 p.m.
East Lawrence at Covenant Chr., 4 p.m.
Jemison-Huntsville at Shoals Chr., 4 p.m.
Lauderdale Co. at West Limestone, 4:30 p.m.
Muscle Shoals at Phil Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Vina at Cherokee (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Hatton at Rogers, 4:30 p.m.
Lexington at Tharptown (DH, if needed), 4:30 p.m.
Florence at Deshler, 6:30 p.m.
Russellville vs. Etowah (James Clemens), 6:30 p.m.
Loretto at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.), 6:30 p.m.
Priceville at Haleyville (DH)
High school softball
Tharptown at Phillips, 4 p.m.
Covenant Chr. at Waterloo, 4:30 p.m.
Haleyville at Curry, 4:30 p.m.
Loretto at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.
Mars Hill at Lauderdale Co., 4:30 p.m.
Muscle Shoals at Florence, 4:30 p.m.
Rogers at Deshler, 4:30 p.m.
Sheffield at Tanner, 4:30 p.m.
Shoals Chr. at Vina, 4:30 p.m.
Wilson at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Belgreen at Cherokee, 4:30 p.m.
Clements at Colbert Co., 4:30 p.m.
Wayne Co. at Culleoka, 5 p.m.
Ardmore at Russellville, 5 p.m.
Carbon Hill at Colbert Heights, 5 p.m.
Hackleburg at Red Bay tournament
High school soccer
Cullman (boys) at Florence
East Lawrence (co-ed) at Hamilton
Florence (girls) at Russellville
Mars Hill at West Morgan
McEwen (boys) at Wayne Co.
Muscle Shoals at Tharptown
High school golf
Lauderdale Co. vs. Wilson (Blackberry)
High school tennis
Brooks vs. Rogers (Veterans Park)
Covenant Chr. vs. Fayette Co. (Sheffield)
Deshler at Haleyville
Kossuth (Miss.) at Florence
Mars Hill (girls) at Lauderdale Co.
Red Bay at Lauderdale Co.
Wilson at Muscle Shoals
FRIDAY
UNA Lions
Baseball at Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.
Beach volleyball at SE Louisiana
Men's tennis at Middle Tennessee
Women's tennis hosts Bellarmine
High school baseball
Russellville vs. Sparkman (James Clemens), 1:30 p.m.
Rogers at Sheffield, 4 p.m.
Russellville vs. Athens (James Clemens), 4 p.m.
Wheeler (Miss.) at Vina, 4 p.m.
Belgreen at Tharptown, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Winfield, 4:30 p.m.
Waterloo at Colbert Co., 4:30 p.m.
Wilson at Collinwood, 4:30 p.m.
Brilliant at Shoals Chr., 4:30 p.m.
Tremont (Miss.) at Cherokee, 5 p.m.
Elkmont at Lexington
High school softball
Wayne Co. at Decatur Co.-Riverside, 5 p.m.
TimesDaily Classic (Brooks, Central, Cherokee, Colbert Co., Collinwood, Deshler, Florence, Haleyville, Hamilton, Lauderdale Co., Lexington, Loretto, Mars Hill, Muscle Shoals, Rogers, Waterloo, Wilson)
Belgreen, Hackleburg, Vina at Red Bay tournament
Hatton at Auburn tournament
High school soccer
Haleyville at West Limestone
High school golf
Central vs. Florence (Blackberry)
Mars Hill (girls) at Blackberry tournament
High school tennis
Haleyville at Deshler
High school track & field
Lexington at Guntersville
SATURDAY
UNA Lions
Men's basketball vs. Southern Utah, CBI first round (Daytona Beach, Fla.), noon
Softball at Jacksonville St. (DH), 1 p.m.
Baseball at Central Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Beach volleyball at SE Louisiana
NW-Shoals Patriots
Softball hosts Southern Union (DH), 1 p.m.
Baseball at Southern Union (DH), 2 p.m.
High school baseball
Danville at Deshler, 10 a.m.
Fayette Co. at Hamilton, 10 a.m.
Wheeler (Miss.) at Tharptown, 10 a.m.
Brooks at Wilson, 11 a.m.
Haleyville at Central, 11 a.m.
Muscle Shoals at Florence, 11 a.m.
Hatton at Red Bay, noon
Lawrence Co. (Ala.) at Hamilton, noon
Brooks vs. Lindsay Lane (Wilson), 1 p.m.
Colbert Heights at Covenant Chr., 1 p.m.
Haleyville vs. Lauderdale Co. (Central), 1 p.m.
Loretto vs. Muscle Shoals (Florence), 1 p.m.
Phil Campbell vs. Madison Co. (West Limestone), 1 p.m.
Colbert Heights vs. Red Bay (Covenant Chr.), 3 p.m.
Lauderdale Co. at Central, 3 p.m.
Loretto at Florence, 3 p.m.
Phil Campbell at West Limestone, 3 p.m.
Lindsay Lane at Wilson, 3 p.m.
West Point at Deshler, 3 p.m.
New Site (Miss.) at Red Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Hackleburg, Phillips in NAC tournament (Hubbertville)
High school softball
TimesDaily Classic (Brooks, Central, Cherokee, Colbert Co., Collinwood, Deshler, Florence, Haleyville, Hamilton, Lauderdale Co., Lexington, Loretto, Mars Hill, Muscle Shoals, Rogers, Waterloo, Wilson)
Belgreen, Hackleburg, Vina at Red Bay tournament
Hatton at Auburn tournament
High school soccer
Ardmore at Russellville
Tanner (boys) at Florence
High school golf
Mars Hill (girls) at Gadsden tournament
High school tennis
Lauderdale Co. tournament (Veterans Park)
High school track & field
Haleyville at Homewood meet
Phillips at Cullman meet
SUNDAY
UNA Lions
Baseball at Central Arkansas, 1 p.m.
Softball at Jacksonville St., 1 p.m.
Men's tennis at Jacksonville St.
Women's golf at South Alabama tournament
Women's tennis at Jacksonville St.
