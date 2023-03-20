This week's Shoals sports schedule, according to schedules supplied by the schools. Subject to change.
MONDAY, MARCH 20
UNA Lions
Women's golf at South Alabama tournament
High school baseball
Florence at Mars Hill, 4 p.m.
Lexington at Rogers, 4 p.m.
Red Bay at Vina, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Colbert Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee at Waterloo, 5 p.m.
Collinwood at Frank Hughes, 5 p.m.
Hendersonville at Loretto, 6:30 p.m.
Summertown at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.), 6:30 p.m.
Haleyville at Oneonta tournament
Shoals Chr. at Covenant Chr.
High school softball
Colbert Co. at Phil Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Collinwood at Waterloo, 4:30 p.m.
Florence at Hamilton, 4:30 p.m.
Hackleburg at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Mars Hill at Loretto, 4:30 p.m.
Russellville at Hatton, 4:30 p.m.
Wilson at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.
Vina at New Site (Miss.), 5 p.m.
Wayne Co. at Summertown, 6 p.m.
Belgreen at Sulligent
High school soccer
East Limestone (girls) at Russellville
Hamilton at Mars Hill
Russellville (boys) at East Limestone
High school golf
Haleyville at Grissom tournament
Lauderdale Co. at Glencoe tournament (Silver Lakes)
Mars Hill (girls) vs. Lindsay Lane, Central (Blackberry)
High school tennis
Austin at Muscle Shoals
Brooks vs. West Point (Royal Avenue)
Central at Deshler
Covenant Chr. vs. Lexington (Royal Avenue)
Florence at Albertville
Mars Hill at Lauderdale Co.
Wilson at Russellville
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
UNA Lions
Baseball at Samford, 6 p.m.
Women's golf at South Alabama tournament
Women's tennis hosts Western Kentucky
NW-Shoals Patriots
Softball hosts Columbia St. (Tenn.) (DH), 2 p.m.
High school baseball
Mars Hill at Tharptown, 4 p.m.
Covenant Chr. at Shoals Chr. (DH), 4 p.m.
Phillips at Hackleburg, 4 p.m.
Brooks at Rogers, 4:30 p.m.
Deshler at Phil Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Florence at Decatur Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
Lexington at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Muscle Shoals at Hartselle, 4:30 p.m.
Russellville at Lawrence Co. (Ala.), 4:30 p.m.
Sheffield at Red Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Tremont (Miss.) at Belgreen, 4:30 p.m.
Waterloo at Cherokee, 5 p.m.
Frank Hughes at Collinwood, 5 p.m.
Lauderdale Co. at Loretto, 6:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.), 6:30 p.m.
Haleyville at Oneonta tournament
High school softball
Rogers at Central, 4 p.m.
Tharptown at Red Bay, 4 p.m.
Brilliant at Shoals Chr., 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee at Covenant Chr., 4:30 p.m.
Colbert Heights at Phil Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Deshler at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Hackleburg at Vina, 4:30 p.m.
James Clemens at Florence, 4:30 p.m.
Lauderdale Co. at Colbert Co., 4:30 p.m.
Russellville at Lawrence Co. (Ala.), 4:30 p.m.
Collinwood at Loretto, 5 p.m.
Lexington at Mars Hill, 5 p.m.
Decatur at Muscle Shoals, 5 p.m.
Culleoka at Wayne Co., 6 p.m.
Belgreen at Red Bay
High school soccer
Adamsville (boys) at Wayne Co.
Hamilton at Muscle Shoals
James Clemens (girls) at Florence
Loretto (boys) at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.)
High school golf
Central vs. Lexington (Joe Wheeler)
Hamilton vs. Sulligent (Oak Hill)
Lauderdale Co. vs. Brooks (RTJ Shoals)
Mars Hill (boys) vs. Red Bay (Blackberry)
High school tennis
Central vs. Rogers (Veterans Park)
Covenant Chr. vs. Red Bay (Sheffield)
Deshler at Russellville
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
UNA Lions
Softball hosts Samford, 4 p.m.
Men's tennis hosts Alabama A&M
High school tennis
Hartselle at Muscle Shoals
THURSDAY, MARCH 23
NW-Shoals Patriots
Baseball hosts Snead St. (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball at Snead St. (DH), 2 p.m.
High school baseball
Hackleburg at Phillips, 4 p.m.
Tharptown at Mars Hill, 4 p.m.
Belgreen at Tremont (Miss.), 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee at Vina (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Chr. at Colbert Co., 4:30 p.m.
Hartselle at Muscle Shoals (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Lawrence Co. (Ala.) at Russellville (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Red Bay at Sheffield, 4:30 p.m.
Rogers at Brooks (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Shoals Chr. at Hatton, 4:30 p.m.
Deshler at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
Columbia Aca. at Loretto, 6:30 p.m.
Richland at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.), 6:30 p.m.
High school softball
Sheffield at Lexington, 4 p.m.
Bob Jones at Florence, 4:30 p.m.
Central at Lauderdale Co., 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Chr. at Shoals Chr., 4:30 p.m.
Cullman at Muscle Shoals, 4:30 p.m.
Deshler at Wilson, 4:30 p.m.
Lindsay Lane at Colbert Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Loretto at Rogers, 4:30 p.m.
Mars Hill at Hatton, 4:30 p.m.
Waterloo at Cherokee, 4:30 p.m.
Collinwood at Santa Fe, 5 p.m.
Richland at Wayne Co., 6 p.m.
Phillips at Belgreen
High school soccer
Florence (boys) at Bob Jones
Mars Hill (boys) at Loretto
Muscle Shoals at Columbia
West Point at Russellville
High school golf
Central vs. Colbert Heights (Twin Pines)
Lauderdale Co. vs. Wilson (Joe Wheeler)
Mars Hill (girls) vs. Muscle Shoals, Florence (Blackberry)
High school tennis
Brooks at Russellville
Covenant Chr. (girls) vs. Mars Hill (Sheffield)
Florence at Bob Jones
Wilson vs. Rogers, West Point (Cox Creek)
High school track & field
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) at Fairview (Tenn.) meet
Lexington, Phillips at Florence meet
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
UNA Lions
Beach volleyball vs. Florida Gulf Coast (DeLand, Fla.), 9 a.m.
Beach volleyball vs. Florida Atlantic (DeLand, Fla.), 3 p.m.
Softball hosts Central Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Baseball hosts Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
Men's tennis at Liberty
Women's tennis at Liberty
High school baseball
Colbert Co. at Rogers, 4:30 p.m.
Colbert Heights at Phil Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Florence at Sparkman, 4:30 p.m.
Lexington at Lauderdale Co., 4:30 p.m.
Tharptown at Shoals Chr., 4:30 p.m.
Athens Bible at Waterloo, 5 p.m.
Central at Wilson, 6:30 p.m.
Giles Co. at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.), 6:30 p.m.
Richland at Loretto, 6:30 p.m.
High school softball
Deshler hosts tournament (Belgreen, Central, Colbert Heights, Collinwood)
Loretto at Mount Pleasant, 5 p.m.
Hamilton at Tuscaloosa tournament
Rogers, Wayne Co. at Murfreesboro (Tenn.) tournament
Waterloo at Linden (Tenn.) tournament
High school soccer
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) (boys) at Tullahoma
Tharptown at Madison Aca.
High school golf
Muscle Shoals vs. Florence (Blackberry)
High school tennis
Central at West Point
Deshler vs. Priceville (Point Mallard)
Summertown (Tenn.) (girls) at Florence
Wilson at Franklin (Tenn.)
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
UNA Lions
Beach volleyball vs. Coastal Carolina (DeLand, Fla.), 7 a.m.
Beach volleyball at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Softball hosts Central Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Baseball hosts Florida Gulf Coast, 3 p.m.
NW-Shoals Patriots
Softball hosts Snead St. (DH), 1 p.m.
Baseball at Snead St. (DH), 2 p.m.
High school baseball
Lauderdale Co. at Lindsay Lane, 10 a.m.
Lynn at Hackleburg, 11 a.m.
Sparkman at Florence, 11 a.m.
Covenant Chr. at Mars Hill (DH), noon
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) at Giles Co., noon
Phil Campbell at Colbert Heights (DH), noon
Red Bay vs. Lynn (Hackleburg), 1 p.m.
Wilson at Central (DH), 1 p.m.
East Hickman at Collinwood, 2 p.m.
Hamilton at Deshler (DH), 2 p.m.
Hatton at Colbert Co., 2 p.m.
Red Bay at Hackleburg, 3 p.m.
Decatur Heritage at Florence, 3:30 p.m.
Russellville vs. Riverdale (Tenn.) (Toyota Field), 4 p.m.
Vina at Thrasher (Miss.), 4:30 p.m.
Russellville vs. James Clemens (Toyota Field), 7 p.m.
High school softball
Deshler hosts tournament (Belgreen, Central, Colbert Heights, Collinwood)
Hamilton at Tuscaloosa tournament
Rogers, Wayne Co. at Murfreesboro (Tenn.) tournament
Waterloo at Linden (Tenn.) tournament
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
UNA Lions
Baseball hosts Florida Gulf Coast, noon
Softball hosts Central Arkansas, 4:30 p.m.
Men's tennis at Queens-Charlotte
Women's tennis at Queens-Charlotte
