This week's Shoals sports schedule, according to schedules supplied by the schools. Subject to change.
MONDAY, MARCH 27
UNA Lions
Beach volleyball at Jacksonville
Beach volleyball at North Florida
High school baseball
Lauderdale Co. vs. Guntersville (James Clemens) (DH), 11 a.m.
Sheffield at Lexington, 1 p.m.
Hamilton at Haleyville, 4:30 p.m.
Muscle Shoals at Austin, 4:30 p.m.
Addison at Mars Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Wayne Co. at Culleoka, 6 p.m.
Santa Fe at Collinwood, 6 p.m.
Loretto at Lewis Co., 6:30 p.m.
Lincoln Co. at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.), 6:30 p.m.
Covenant Chr. at Decatur Heritage
High school softball
Vina at Red Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee, Colbert Co., Florence, Wilson at Gulf Shores tournament
Lauderdale Co. at Murfreesboro (Tenn.) tournament
High school tennis
West Point at Russellville
High school track & field
Haleyville at Russellville meet
TUESDAY, MARCH 28
UNA Lions
Softball hosts Alabama A&M (DH), noon
Baseball at Auburn, 6 p.m.
High school baseball
Brooks at Mars Hill (DH), noon
Hamilton at Muscle Shoals, noon
Colbert Heights at Brindlee Mountain, 1 p.m.
Rogers at Rocky Bayou Chr. (Fla.) (DH), 1 p.m.
Lexington at Sheffield (DH), 1 p.m.
Belgreen at Vina, 4:30 p.m.
Haleyville at Phil Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Red Bay at Tharptown, 4:30 p.m.
Russellville at Jasper, 4:30 p.m.
Collinwood at Santa Fe, 6 p.m.
Culleoka at Wayne Co., 6 p.m.
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) at Lincoln Co., 6:30 p.m.
Lewis Co. at Loretto, 6:30 p.m
Deshler at Oxford tournament
High school softball
Brooks at Brewer, 4:30 p.m.
Hackleburg at Waterloo, 4:30 p.m.
Phil Campbell at Brilliant, 4:30 p.m.
Jasper at Haleyville, 4:30 p.m.
Winston Co. at Tharptown, 4:30 p.m.
Loretto at Giles Co., 5 p.m.
Cherokee, Colbert Co., Florence, Wilson at Gulf Shores tournament
Lauderdale Co. at Murfreesboro (Tenn.) tournament
High school soccer
Haleyville at Tharptown
Russellville (girls) at West Morgan
West Morgan (boys) at Russellville
Spring Hill (boys) at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.)
High school tennis
Decatur at Russellville
High school track & field
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) at Fairview (Tenn.) meet
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
High school baseball
Wilson at Fort Payne, 1 p.m.
Wilson vs. North Sand Mountain (Fort Payne), 3:15 p.m.
Rogers at Destin (Fla.) (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Deshler at Oxford tournament
Florence at Hoover tournament
Lexington at Chattanooga Central
High school softball
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) at Loretto, 4 p.m.
Cherokee, Colbert Co., Florence, Wilson at Gulf Shores tournament
Lauderdale Co. at Murfreesboro (Tenn.) tournament
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
NW-Shoals Patriots
Baseball at Wallace St.-Hanceville (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball hosts Wallace St.-Hanceville (DH), 2 p.m.
High school baseball
Brindlee Mountain at Hackleburg, 11 a.m.
Muscle Shoals at Hamilton, noon
Waterloo at Hackleburg, 1 p.m.
Waterloo vs. Brindlee Mountain (Hackleburg), 3 p.m.
Phil Campbell at Haleyville, 4:30 p.m.
Sheffield at Jemison-Huntsville (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Tharptown at Red Bay (DH, if needed), 4:30 p.m.
Vina at Belgreen, 4:30 p.m.
Jasper at Russellville (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Giles Co. at Collinwood, 6 p.m.
Colbert Heights vs. Elkmont (UAH)
Colbert Heights vs. West Limestone (UAH)
Florence at Hoover tournament
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) at Community tournament
Lexington at Silverdale Baptist (Tenn.)
High school softball
Haleyville at Russellville, 4:30 p.m.
Summertown at Loretto, 5 p.m.
Brooks, Hatton at Bob Jones tournament
Colbert Co. at Gulf Shores tournament
High school soccer
Alabama Cyber Tech at Tharptown
High school tennis
Florence at Montgomery Aca.
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
UNA Lions
Baseball at Stetson, 5:30 p.m.
Men's tennis hosts Kennesaw St.
Women's tennis hosts Kennesaw St.
High school baseball
Wilson vs. Mars Hill (Loretto), 3 p.m.
Hackleburg at Red Bay, 4 p.m.
Lauderdale Co. at Rogers (DH), 4 p.m.
Vina at Tharptown, 4:30 p.m.
Marion Co. at Hamilton, 4:30 p.m.
Mars Hill at Loretto, 5 p.m.
Collinwood at East Hickman, 6 p.m.
Wilson at Loretto, 7 p.m.
Florence at Hoover tournament
High school softball
Hackleburg hosts Marion Co. tournament (Hamilton, Phillips)
Vina hosts Franklin Co. tournament (Belgreen, Tharptown)
Brooks, Hatton at Bob Jones tournament
Colbert Co. at Gulf Shores tournament
High school soccer
Haleyville (boys) at West Morgan
Sparkman (boys) at Russellville
Giles Co. (boys) at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.)
High school tennis
Deshler at NW Rankin (Miss.) tournament
Florence at Auburn tournament
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
UNA Lions
Softball hosts Eastern Kentucky (DH), 2 p.m.
Baseball at Stetson, 5:30 p.m.
Women's tennis hosts North Florida
Women's tennis hosts Tennessee St.
NW-Shoals Patriots
Baseball hosts Wallace St.-Hanceville (DH), 1 p.m.
Softball at Wallace St.-Hanceville (DH), 2 p.m.
High school baseball
Wayne Co. at Deshler, 10 a.m.
Hackleburg vs. Marion Co. (Rickwood Field), 11 a.m.
Muscle Shoals at Bob Jones, 11 a.m.
Athens Bible at Shoals Chr., 11 a.m.
Madison Co. at Wilson, 11 a.m.
Arab at Russellville, 11:30 a.m.
West Limestone at Phil Campbell (DH), noon
Sheffield at Deshler, 12:30 p.m.
Hackleburg vs. Winfield (Rickwood Field), 1 p.m.
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) vs. Madison Co. (Ala.) (Wilson), 1 p.m.
Muscle Shoals vs. Sparkman (Bob Jones), 1:30 p.m.
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) at Wilson, 3 p.m.
Sheffield vs. Wayne Co. (Deshler), 3 p.m.
Ardmore at Russellville, 4:30 p.m.
Colbert Heights at Hayden
Colbert Heights vs. Pleasant Valley (Hayden)
Florence at Hoover tournament
Lexington vs. Greater Gwinnett (Ga.) (Chattanooga)
Lexington vs. Yorkville Chr. (Ill.) (Chattanooga)
High school softball
Hackleburg hosts Marion Co. tournament (Hamilton, Phillips)
Vina hosts Franklin Co. tournament (Belgreen, Tharptown)
Brooks, Hatton at Bob Jones tournament
High school soccer
Mars Hill at Decatur
High school tennis
Florence at Auburn tournament
High school track & field
Hackleburg, Haleyville, Lexington, Phillips at Winfield meet
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
UNA Lions
Baseball at Stetson, 11 a.m.
Softball hosts Eastern Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Men's tennis hosts North Florida
