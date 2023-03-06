This week's Shoals sports schedule, according to schedules supplied by the schools. Subject to change.
MONDAY
UNA Lions
Men's golf at Auburn tournament
Men's tennis hosts Miss. Valley St.
Women's golf at Samford tournament
Women's tennis hosts Miss. Valley St.
High school baseball
Hackleburg at Colbert Heights, 4 p.m.
Belgreen at Sheffield, 4:30 p.m.
Brilliant at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Shoals Chr. at Red Bay, 4:30 p.m.
High school softball
Phil Campbell at Vina, 3:30 p.m.
Marion Co. at Belgreen, 4:30 p.m.
Colbert Co. at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hatton at Sheffield, 4:30 p.m.
Lauderdale Co. at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.
Russellville at Hamilton, 4:30 p.m.
Rogers at Mars Hill, 4 p.m.
Waterloo at Wilson, 4:30 p.m.
Austin at Florence, 4:30 p.m.
Phillips at Cherokee, 4:30 p.m.
Sulligent at Hackleburg, 4:30 p.m.
Winston Co. at Haleyville, 4:30 p.m.
Brilliant at Vina, 6 p.m.
High school soccer
Hamilton (co-ed) at East Lawrence
High school golf
Central (boys) vs. Wilson (Blackberry)
Mars Hill vs. Lawrence Co. (Ala.) (Deer Run)
Muscle Shoals (girls) at Hoover tournament
High school tennis
Brooks at Russellville
Deshler at Austin
Madison Aca. at Muscle Shoals
Mars Hill (girls) vs. Red Bay (Veterans Park)
Shoals Chr. at Lauderdale Co.
TUESDAY
UNA Lions
Men's golf at Auburn tournament
Women's golf at Samford tournament
High school baseball
Brooks at Ardmore, 4 p.m.
Phillips at Brilliant, 4 p.m.
Central at Red Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Colbert Co. at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.
Florence at Lawrence Co. (Ala.), 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Sulligent, 4:30 p.m.
Mars Hill at Phil Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Shoals Chr. at Vina, 4:30 p.m.
Tharptown at Decatur Heritage (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Austin at Russellville, 4:30 p.m.
East Lawrence at Colbert Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Jasper at Haleyville, 4:30 p.m.
West Limestone at Lauderdale Co., 4:30 p.m.
High school softball
Vina at Phil Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
Central at Rogers, 4 p.m.
Lexington at Sheffield, 4 p.m.
Colbert Co. at Belgreen, 4:30 p.m.
Colbert Heights at Cherokee, 4:30 p.m.
Florence at Deshler, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Hackleburg, 4:30 p.m.
Lauderdale Co. at Hatton, 4:30 p.m.
Mars Hill at Clements, 4:30 p.m.
Brewer at Muscle Shoals, 4:30 p.m.
West Morgan at Russellville, 4:30 p.m.
Brilliant at Phil Campbell, 5 p.m.
Shoals Chr. at Waterloo, 6 p.m.
Vina at Phil Campbell
Vina vs. Brilliant (Phil Campbell)
High school soccer
Athens at Muscle Shoals
Brewer (girls) at Russellville
Madison Aca. at Tharptown
Mars Hill at Haleyville
Russellville (boys) at Brewer
High school golf
Central vs. Central (Blackberry)
Lauderdale Co. vs. Ardmore (Joe Wheeler)
Mars Hill (boys) vs. Deshler (Cypress Lakes)
Muscle Shoals (girls) at Hoover tournament
High school tennis
Brooks vs. Wilson (Veterans Park)
Central at Haleyville
Deshler at Russellville
Decatur at Muscle Shoals
Sparkman at Florence
WEDNESDAY
High school basketball
TSSAA Class 1A girls quarterfinals (Murfreesboro)
High school soccer
Austin (girls) at Florence
Florence (boys) at Austin
THURSDAY
NW-Shoals Patriots
Softball at Calhoun (DH), 1 p.m.
Baseball hosts Calhoun (DH), 2 p.m.
High school baseball
Waterloo at Athens Bible, 3 p.m.
Lauderdale Co. at Brooks, 4 p.m.
Rogers at Covenant Chr., 4 p.m.
Colbert Co. at Cherokee, 4:30 p.m.
Colbert Heights at East Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.
Deshler at Tharptown, 4:30 p.m.
Florence at Athens, 4:30 p.m.
Haleyville at Jasper, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Lawrence Co. (Ala.), 4:30 p.m.
Phil Campbell at Mars Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Phillips at Marion Co., 4:30 p.m.
Brilliant at Vina (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Decatur at Russellville, 4:30 p.m.
Hatton at Shoals Chr., 4:30 p.m.
High school softball
Central at Florence, 4:30 p.m.
Haleyville at Hamilton, 4:30 p.m.
Hatton at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.
Phil Campbell at Colbert Co., 4:30 p.m.
Sheffield at Shoals Chr., 4:30 p.m.
Tharptown at Winston Co., 4:30 p.m.
Waterloo at Hackleburg, 4:30 p.m.
Wilson at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Deshler at Lauderdale Co., 4:30 p.m.
Lawrence Co. (Ala.) at Muscle Shoals, 4:30 p.m.
Red Bay at Vina, 4:30 p.m.
Russellville at Mars Hill, 5 p.m.
High school soccer
Hamilton at Haleyville
Hartselle (girls) at Russellville
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) (boys) at Columbia Central
West Limestone at Mars Hill
West Morgan at Muscle Shoals
High school golf
Haleyville vs. Mars Hill (Blackberry)
Hamilton, Lauderdale Co. at Bob Jones tournament (Canebrake, Athens)
High school tennis
Fayette Co. at Lauderdale Co.
Florence at James Clemens
Mars Hill (girls) vs. Lexington (Veterans Park)
Rogers at Deshler
Russellville hosts Central, Priceville
Wilson vs. Haleyville (Cox Creek)
FRIDAY
UNA Lions
Softball vs. Pitt (Memphis), 1:30 p.m.
Softball at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.
Baseball at Tennessee Tech
Beach volleyball hosts Chattanooga
Women's tennis at Central Arkansas
High school basketball
TSSAA Class 1A girls semifinals (Murfreesboro)
High school baseball
Wilson at Lauderdale Co., 4 p.m.
Red Bay at Belgreen, 4:30 p.m.
Tharptown at Vina, 4:30 p.m.
Fayette Co. at Haleyville, 4:30 p.m.
Lexington at Colbert Co., 4:30 p.m.
Tharptown at Vina, 4:30 p.m.
Muscle Shoals vs. Southside-Gadsden (NW-Shoals), 5 p.m.
Winfield at Hackleburg, 7 p.m.
High school softball
Cherokee hosts tournament (Central, Colbert Co., Colbert Heights, Sheffield, Vina, Waterloo)
Hamilton hosts tournament (Hackleburg, Muscle Shoals)
Russellville hosts tournament (Deshler, Florence, Lauderdale Co., Wilson)
Brooks, Haleyville at Spain Park tournament
Mars Hill at West Morgan tournament
High school soccer
Russellville at Lawrence Co. (Ala.)
Tharptown at Tanner
High school tennis
Brooks at Haleyville
Deshler at West Point
Lauderdale Co. vs. Florence (Cox Creek)
High school track & field
Hackleburg at Deshler meet
SATURDAY
UNA Lions
Softball vs. Indiana St. (Memphis), 9 a.m.
Softball vs. Pitt (Memphis), 11:30 a.m.
Baseball at Tennessee Tech
Beach volleyball hosts Austin Peay
Men's golf at Florida St. tournament
Men's tennis at Bellarmine
NW-Shoals Patriots
Baseball at Calhoun (DH), noon
Softball hosts Calhoun (DH), 1 p.m.
High school basketball
TSSAA Class 1A girls championship (Murfreesboro)
High school baseball
Lindsay Lane at Lauderdale Co., 10 a.m.
Central at Fayette Co., 11 a.m.
Phil Campbell at Oneonta, 11 a.m.
Tharptown at Covenant Chr., 11 a.m.
Hazel Green at Russellville, 11:30 a.m.
Florence at Huntsville (DH), noon
Haleyville at Deshler, noon
New Hope at Brooks, noon
West Limestone at Colbert Co. (DH), noon
Phil Campbell vs. Wilson (Oneonta), 1 p.m.
Tharptown vs. Addison (Covenant Chr.), 1 p.m.
Wilson vs. Phil Campbell (Oneonta), 1 p.m.
Central vs. American Chr. (Fayette Co.), 1:30 p.m.
Wilson at Oneonta, 3 p.m.
Addison at Covenant Chr., 3 p.m.
Southside-Gadsden at Russellville, 4:30 p.m.
Hackleburg hosts Marion Co. tournament (Hamilton, Phillips)
Rogers at Lexington
Rogers vs. Belmont (Miss.) (Lexington)
Belmont (Miss.) at Lexington
High school softball
Cherokee hosts tournament (Central, Colbert Co., Colbert Heights, Sheffield, Vina, Waterloo)
Hamilton hosts tournament (Hackleburg, Muscle Shoals)
Russellville hosts tournament (Deshler, Florence, Lauderdale Co., Wilson)
Brooks, Haleyville at Spain Park tournament
Mars Hill at West Morgan tournament
High school soccer
Southside-Gadsden (boys) at Florence
Tanner at Mars Hill
High school tennis
Russellville hosts tournament
Wilson hosts tournament at Cox Creek (Mars Hill girls, Lauderdale Co.)
High school track & field
Lexington at James Clemens
SUNDAY
UNA Lions
Softball at Memphis, 1:30 p.m.
Baseball at Tennessee Tech
Men's golf at Florida St. tournament
Women's golf at Tennessee Tech tournament
