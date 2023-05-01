This week's Shoals sports schedule, according to schedules supplied by the schools. Subject to change.
MONDAY, MAY 1
High school softball
AHSAA area tournaments (campus sites)
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) at Wayne Co., 5 p.m.
High school soccer
AHSAA Class 6A playoffs, second round
AHSAA Class 1A-3A, 4A, 5A, 7A playoffs, first round
High school golf
AHSAA 3A, Section 4 boys tournament at Joe Wheeler (Colbert Co., Colbert Heights, Lauderdale Co., Phil Campbell)
AHSAA 7A, Section 4 boys tournament at RTJ Shoals (Florence)
AHSAA 1A-3A, Section 4 girls tournament at Joe Wheeler (Belgreen, Colbert Co., Colbert Heights, Hatton, Lauderdale Co., Lexington, Phil Campbell, Red Bay, Vina)
AHSAA 7A, Section 4 girls tournament at RTJ Shoals (Florence)
TUESDAY, MAY 2
High school softball
AHSAA area tournaments (campus sites)
High school soccer
AHSAA Class 6A playoffs, second round
AHSAA Class 1A-3A, 4A, 5A, 7A playoffs, first round
Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) (boys) at Hickman Co.
Richland (boys) at Wayne Co.
High school golf
AHSAA 4A-5A, Section 4 girls tournament at RTJ Shoals (Brooks, Central, Deshler, Haleyville, Hamilton, Mars Hill, Rogers, Russellville, Wilson)
AHSAA 6A, Section 4 girls tournament at Cullman's Terri Pines (Muscle Shoals)
AHSAA 1A-2A, Section 4 boys tournament at Moulton's Deer Run (Belgreen, Hatton, Lexington, Mars Hill, Phillips, Red Bay, Sheffield)
AHSAA 4A, Section 4 boys tournament at RTJ Shoals (Brooks, Central, Deshler, Haleyville, Hamilton, Rogers, Wilson)
AHSAA 5A, Section 4 boys tournament at Cherokee Ridge (Russellville)
AHSAA 6A, Section 4 boys tournament at Cullman (Muscle Shoals)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
UNA Lions
Softball hosts Tenn.-Martin, 4 p.m.
High school softball
AHSAA area tournaments (campus sites)
THURSDAY, MAY 4
NW-Shoals Patriots
Baseball hosts Marion Military (DH), 2 p.m.
High school baseball
AHSAA quarterfinals (DH)
TSSAA district tournaments (campus sites)
High school softball
AHSAA area tournaments (campus sites)
TSSAA district tournaments (campus sites)
High school soccer
AHSAA quarterfinals
High school track & field
AHSAA 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A championships (Gulf Shores)
FRIDAY, MAY 5
UNA Lions
Baseball hosts North Florida, 6 p.m.
High school baseball
AHSAA quarterfinals (DH)
TSSAA district tournaments (campus sites)
High school softball
TSSAA district tournaments (campus sites)
High school soccer
AHSAA quarterfinals
High school track & field
AHSAA 1A, 2A, 3A championships (Cullman)
AHSAA 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A championships (Gulf Shores)
SATURDAY, MAY 6
UNA Lions
Softball at Stetson (DH), noon
Baseball hosts North Florida, 3 p.m.
NW-Shoals Patriots
Baseball at Marion Military (DH), noon
High school baseball
AHSAA quarterfinals (if necessary)
TSSAA district tournaments (campus sites)
High school softball
TSSAA district tournaments (campus sites)
High school soccer
AHSAA quarterfinals
High school track & field
AHSAA 1A, 2A, 3A championships (Cullman)
AHSAA 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A championships (Gulf Shores)
SUNDAY, MAY 7
UNA Lions
Softball at Stetson, noon
Baseball hosts North Florida, 1 p.m.
