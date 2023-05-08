alert centerpiece featured Shoals sports schedule: May 8-14, 2023 By A. Stacy Long Sports Writer May 8, 2023 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Phil Campbell’s Hunter Baker advances to second against Lauderdale County during their quarterfinal series. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This week's Shoals sports schedule, according to schedules supplied by the schools. Subject to change.MONDAY, MAY 8High school softballTSSAA district tournaments (campus sites)High school golfAHSAA 1A-3A North girls substate at GlencoeAHSAA 7A North girls substate at CaleraAHSAA 1A-2A North boys substate at Cullman's Cross CreekAHSAA 3A North boys substate at GlencoeAHSAA 7A North boys substate at CaleraTUESDAY, MAY 9High school baseballAHSAA semifinalsHigh school softballAHSAA North Regional (Florence Sportsplex)TSSAA district tournaments (campus sites)High school golfAHSAA 4A-5A North girls substate at Gadsden's Twin BridgesAHSAA 6A North girls substate at Athens' CanebrakeAHSAA 4A North boys substate at Glencoe’s RTJ Silver LakesAHSAA 5A North boys substate at Gadsden's Twin BridgesAHSAA 6A North boys substate at Athens' CanebrakeWEDNESDAY, MAY 10UNA LionsBaseball hosts Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.High school baseballAHSAA semifinalsHigh school softballAHSAA North Regional (Florence Sportsplex)THURSDAY, MAY 11High school baseballAHSAA semifinalsHigh school softballAHSAA North Regional (Florence Sportsplex)High school soccerAHSAA state tournament (Huntsville)FRIDAY, MAY 12UNA LionsBaseball at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.High school baseballAHSAA semifinals (DH)TSSAA region tournamentsHigh school softballAHSAA North Regional (Florence Sportsplex)High school soccerAHSAA state tournament (Huntsville)SATURDAY, MAY 13UNA LionsBaseball at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.High school baseballAHSAA semifinals (if necessary)TSSAA region tournamentsHigh school soccerAHSAA state tournament (Huntsville)SUNDAY, MAY 14UNA LionsBaseball at Kennesaw St., noon Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. 