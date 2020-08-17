North Alabama soccer, volleyball and cross country won’t have the opportunity to compete this fall.
The ASUN announced Friday that those conference sports have been postponed for the fall semester with the intent of moving to the spring.
“Obviously this is a huge disappointment,” league Commissioner Ted Gumbart said. “Anyone who follows college sports understands the dynamics that brought us to this decision, but that doesn’t mean we like it.”
UNA soccer coach Chris Walker said he wasn’t caught off guard given the way announcements were coming frequently from other conferences and the NCAA regarding fall sports. He found out on Thursday and spoke with his team that evening.
“It was on the cards, it was going to come eventually,” Walker said. We prepared for it, I don’t think it's ever nice news to put across, we talked and talked about how we’re going to move forward. It’s hard for some of the seniors who are unsure what’s going to be next, we’ll work through over the next couple of weeks and move forward this semester and make the most of what we can.”
Walker said he doesn’t know what guidelines will be in place regarding practice and training in the fall, but pointed out the Lions usually have 20 hours to work in a normal season. He hopes the time UNA usually is permitted to practice in the spring will transfer to the fall.
However, he said he expects more clarity on the situation over the coming days.
The ASUN also said that providing a spring season for the fall sports remains a priority. Sports like men’s and women’s basketball are not affected.
“We will make every effort to provide a quality competitive experience for our fall student-athletes during the spring semester,” Gumbart said. “We’re not in the position today to guarantee it will happen, but we can promise to make every effort to get there.”
UNA athletic director Mark Linder said he spoke with many of the student-athletes who were impacted, and they all remained positive.
"(This) gives us a fall to prepare and just make sure that we continue to move the programs ahead in a positive direction,” Linder said.
As far as what a spring schedule could look like for soccer, Walker said he thinks it could benefit soccer players, mainly because they’ll have more than two weeks to prepare for the season.
However, he understands there are still unknowns and how it could be a tough situation to handle department-wide.
“We’ll do whatever we can here. The support and information we’ve got from (UNA), I’ve never been in the dark wondering what's going to happen. We’ve been kept up to date on everything we can control at least,” Walker said. “We’ll do everything we can to try and provide the best possible experience.”
