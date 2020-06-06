The 22nd annual Shoals-Area Special Olympics charity golf tournament will be Monday at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at the Shoals.
The event was originally planned for April 27 but postponed due to stay-at-home orders leading up to the original date, tournament chair Douglas Ruggles said.
The tournament will take place with guidance from local golf clubs to promote social distancing measures.
“The tournament is sold out,“ Ruggles said. “Many of our golfers play this tournament each year because they believe in the mission of the Shoals Area Special Olympics. Plus, we know people are eager to get outdoors and participate in an activity that still allows them to have a good time while social distancing.”
Team tee times will be in 15-minute increments and carts will be single use. Boxed lunches will be served and registration volunteers will wear masks. Golfers aren’t required to wear masks, but are encouraged to do so.
The tournament is a major funding source for Special Olympics and the programs throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.