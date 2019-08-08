Lo Hammond and Madelyn Dawson each collected individual state titles and the F.A.S.T. team finished second place in the small team division recently at the Alabama Recreation and Parks championship meet in Opelika.
Lo Hammond won two events - the 100 I.M. and the 50 free in the 8-under girls division. She also placed second in the 25 fly.
Dawson won the 13-14 division 100 I.M. and added a second place finish in the 50 breast and 100 free events.
Also for F.A.S.T., Claire Dawson was sixth in the 11-12 50 breast. Lauren Spry finished seventh in teh 11-12 100 I.M. and eighth in the 11-12 50 fly.
Archer White finished seventh in the 100 I.M. in the 8-under boys and and Kolbe Gist was eighth in the 11-12 boys 100 free.
F.A.S.T. finished 19 points out of first place in the small team standings. F.A.S.T. was 15th in the overall standings out of 28 teams.
Florence is coached by Chelsea Hughes and assisted by Kelsey Kirk and Sam Watson.
Sheffield Swim Team (SST) finished in fourth place in the medium team division and 17th overall.
Sheffield's George Youngblood finished fourth in the 9-10 boys 50 back, while Sam Lindsey was fith in the boys 15-18 50 free. Abby Newton claimed seventh place in the girls 15-18 free.
Sheffield's 15-18 girls free relay team of Abby Grace Summers, Emma Richards, Abby Newton and Kori Randolph finished sixth, while its 9-10 boys relay team of Wesley Warner, Eli Lansford, Mason Hodges and George Youngblood finished eighth.
Hole in one
• Ronnie Campbell aced No. 8 at Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club with a 9-iron from 125 yards. Witnesses were Steve Whitten, Delbert Brown and Jeff Quillen.
