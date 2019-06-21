YOUTH BASEBALL
Florence 7U team
beats Mobile squad
Griffin Campbell went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Tripp Fowler added a hit and two RBIs as Florence's 7U All-Stars beat Westside (Mobile) 10-8 on Thursday in the state tournament in Lineville.
Cooper Willingham was 3 for 4 with a triple. Logan Willingham and Miles Gargis were each 3 for 3, and Noah Logan added two hits.
Florence plays another game at noon today.
- Staff report
BASKETBALL
Auburn's Okeke drafted
16th by Orlando Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic selected Auburn forward Chuma Okeke with the 16th pick of the NBA draft, adding a player the team hopes will bolster its frontcourt depth.
The Magic are coming off a 42-40 finish, the team's first playoff berth in seven years and drafted outside the lottery for the first time since 2012.
They selected sixth or higher in five of the previous six previous drafts, although only three of those picks — Aaron Gordon (2014), Jonathan Isaac (2017) and Mo Bamba (2018) — remain on the current roster.
In Okeke, the Magic believe they acquired someone who has a chance to develop into a productive player but not necessarily contribute a lot as a rookie.
A knee injury sidelined the 6-foot-8 forward during Auburn's run to the Final Four last season.
Okeke, 20, averaged 12 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore for the Tigers.
MLB
Rays may look into playing
some games in Montreal
NEW YORK (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have been given the go-ahead by Major League Baseball to look into playing a split season in Montreal.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said made the announcement Thursday at the end of the owners' meetings.
There is no timetable for the possible plan. An idea under consideration is for the Rays to play early in the season in Tampa Bay and later in Montreal.
Tampa Bay is averaging 14,546 fans per home game, ahead of only the Miami Marlins. The Rays have played at Tropicana Field since their inception in 1998 and drew their lowest home crowd of 5,786 against Toronto last month. They had looked into building a new stadium for years but in December abandoned a plan to build across the bay in Tampa.
The Montreal Expos existed from 1969-2004 before they moved to Washington and became the Nationals. In their last two seasons before moving, the Expos played 22 games per year at San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Manfred said the MLB executive council had given permission for the Rays to explore a split season.
Mets hire 82-year-old
pitching coach Regan
CHICAGO — The New York Mets have fired pitching coach Dave Eiland and bullpen coach Chuck Hernández and named Phil Regan interim pitching coach, Ricky Bones interim bullpen coach and Jeremy Accardo pitching strategist.
New York announced the moves Thursday before its game against the Chicago Cubs.
The 82-year-old Regan has been the Mets' minor league assistant pitching coordinator since 2016 after spending 2009-15 as the pitching coach for St. Lucie of the Florida State League. The former pitcher managed the Baltimore Orioles during the 1995 season.
Bones began this year as the pitching coach for St. Lucie. He was the Mets' bullpen coach from 2012-18.
Accardo was in his first full season as the Mets' minor league pitching coordinator.
- The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.